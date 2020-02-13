CAG building (image shown) | cag.gov.in.

Bangalore: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has blamed the General Director of the Kerala Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera for allegedly diverting funds – which are intended to modernize the police – for the construction of villas for high-ranking police officers.

According to a CAG report submitted to the state assembly on Wednesday, Behera derived 2.81 billion rupees from 4.33 billion rupees, which were earmarked for the construction of housing for junior police officers.

The CAG report also indicated that proper procurement of bulletproof high-end vehicles was not followed.

Apart from that, the examiner also found 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 bullets that were missing from the armory of the Special Police Battalion (SAPB) in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the CAG report, Rs 4.33 crore was earmarked for the police department, which was to build quarters for 30 senior subordinates.

The Kerala government transferred the funds in September 2015.

However, the CAG report found that, instead of a junior officer quarters, the police received a proposal from a company to design villas for the DGP and additional directors-general of the police (ADGPs).

“The chief of state diverted 2.81 rupees, which were earmarked for the construction of subordinate personnel quarters, for the construction of villas for the chief of state and the ADGPs,” the CAG report said.

The CAG review also found that in November 2017, the police made an estimate of 3.66 billion rupees, which included building a warehouse and villa for the DGP, and four villas for senior officials in the same location that was identified for the construction of the quarters for junior officers.

According to the report, the state government has now obtained an explanation of how the funds were diverted without their approval.

Bulletproof vehicles

The CAG report also found that Behera had made a mistake when buying bulletproof high-end vehicles.

The Kerala police were allocated Rs 1.26 crore in 2016-17 to purchase bulletproof vehicles for police officers, VIPs and Z-security guards.

The state government agreed to release the funds on the condition that the standard tender procedure was followed.

It has now been determined that the police have bought two bulletproof high-end vehicles “illegally and in contravention of the Shop Buying Guide.”

The CAG said Behera had bypassed the rules and issued an order to buy two Mitsubishi Pajeros worth a total of 1.10 rupees.

“The President of the State Police (SPC) formed a technical committee that evaluated vehicles from three manufacturers and recommended the purchase of Mitsubishi Pajero from M / s Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation without having to bid according to the requirements of the manual for business and purchase at a price of Rs 55.02 lakh … Subsequently, in August 2017, a delivery order for two bulletproof vehicles was issued without a tender at a price of Rs 1.10 crore, ”the report says.

The Kerala DGP had informed the government at the time that the police had not issued tenders for security reasons, the report said.

“Without the approval of the state government, he released Rs 33 lakh to the car salesman. However, the government has refused to validate the irregularity in the buying process, ”the report said.

The DGP’s decisions – one to circumvent the tendering process and second to divert funds that were earmarked for the modernization of the armed forces – violate the central guideline, according to the report.

According to the “central guideline”, the police authority cannot divert money for the modernization of the armed forces.

The CAG also said the police could have used the money to buy bulletproof vehicles and command equipment used for anti-Maoist operations.

“Anti-Maoist operations in the dense forests of Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram and Idukki suffered from police dependence on analog communication devices. The Kerala government failed to pay the frequency fees in time and to obtain licenses from the Indian government for the procurement of digital mobile devices, ”the report said.

Bullets and weapons are missing

The CAG also found that 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges had disappeared into the armory of the special police battalion in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was also found that 250 drill cartridges (bullets used for training purposes) were missing.

The CAG has accused the police of attempting to cover up by not only changing and overwriting the records with white correction ink, but also replacing the missing bullets with empty grenades.

The department did not even report missing ammunition, the CAG report said, and the government has now been asked to track them down urgently.

Request for a judicial investigation

The opposition UDF has requested a judicial investigation into the allegations made by the CAG by a seated judge.

“The CAG is a constitutional body and has made serious allegations. We want a judicial investigation into this. The police, who are responsible for human security, have placed our security in the hands of private players. We will not accept it. These allegations of corruption need to be investigated, ”said former MLA and congress leader P.C. Vishnunath told ThePrint.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Thursday he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking Behera to be released and a high-level investigation into the matter.

“Nobody knows why he protects Behera. Guns and cartridges are missing, and the CAG report contains other incriminating revelations. Everything should be examined, ”he said.

Vijayan Thursday told the media that he had not received a letter from Chennithala.

Sunil Raj, general accountant at CAG, told the media on Wednesday: “Our job is to find bugs and report them to the authorities. The Public Accounts Committee will also look into it. “

