It is one of the biggest hitters of the BBC Comedy and, whether you like it or hate it, Mrs. Brown’s Boys is clearly here to stay. Especially since the news was announced that Caitlyn Jenner gets a cameo from Mrs. Brown’s Boys, which may give the show a whole new legion of followers.

No, I’m not kidding. And yes, of course I will watch this Keeping Up The The Kardashians / Mrs. Brown’s Boys mashup because the world is falling apart right now and it’s important to take small blessings wherever you can.

Jenner announced her surprising appearance through her Instagram account and shared a photo of her sitting at the now famous kitchen table in Mrs. Brown’s house. She reads the local Finglas newspaper and looks stern AF. Caption of the photo: “Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!”

Jenner managed to insert the shoot during a visit to the UK that seems to be super hectic and a seriously busy start to 2020. A working holiday, Jenner spoke in a live audience show alongside colleague I’m A Celeb star Roman Kemp as at the National Television Awards. The Daily Mail reports that Jenner was busy presenting tasks, giving the Great British Bake Off Challenge Award and winning the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award alongside her I’m A Celeb co-stars.

Jenner’s visit to the UK was an absolute treat for fans after she became a hit with viewers during her stay in the jungle. As a representative of those in their later years, at the age of 70, Jenner was more than happy to cooperate when it came to helping in the camp and whatever challenges she was sent to.

No news yet about whether she was doing the dishes or not in Mrs. Brown’s kitchen.

