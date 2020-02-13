Bangalore: In a shocking incident, the Karnataka police reportedly tried to cover up an accident with the son of Finance Minister R Ashok.

The February 10 incident in Mariyammanahalli near Hospet in the Bellary district killed two people, including a pedestrian and a passenger in the car.

According to sources, Minister R Ashok’s son, Sharath, had been to a resort near Hampi to celebrate his birthday. The accident is said to have occurred when he returned with his friends in his Mercedes Benz (license plate number KA 05 MW 0357).

Sources said Sharath was said to be sitting in the driver’s seat and accelerating. He lost control of the bike near the Durga-Benzinkoje on National Highway 50 and met a local youth, Ravi Naik, who was drinking tea. Ravi Naik died immediately. A friend of Sharath’s named Sachin, who was sitting in the seat next to the driver, also died from injuries.

The police who recorded the case allegedly omitted the name of the minister’s son from the investigation. It is said that they recorded another person named Rahul driving the car. They named all friends of the minister’s son, but excluded his name from the FIR.

When the car’s registration number was determined, it was found that, according to sources, it is registered on behalf of a reputable educational institution whose franchise is held by the Minister.

Minister Ashok denied that his son was in the driver’s seat and that he was unnecessarily drawn into the controversy.

Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would find out the details and then respond to the incident.

Minister Ashok added that he was unwilling to say anything about the incident as an investigation was underway. “The law is the same for everyone and as a minister I don’t want to influence anything. My son’s name is not in the FIR. There is no connection between us and the car that had the accident,” he said.

When asked if his son was in the car, Ashok replied that he was not going to make a statement at this time because an investigation was underway.

“There were two deaths in the incident. A pedestrian and another boy in the car lost their lives. The localities took them to the hospital and an FIR was booked the same day,” he said.

Bellary Police Superintendent CK Baba clarified that there was no police negligence or breach of duty in the case. R Ashok’s son was not in the car that had an accident, he added.

