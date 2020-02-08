The car on I-690 turns to the side early Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A car flipped to the side early Saturday morning and resulted in two lanes on I-690 East being blocked.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car traveling south on I-81 left the highway to switch east to I-690. The car drove east on I-690 shortly after it hit the freeway.
The man who drove the vehicle was trapped inside but was not injured. Firefighters helped to free the man from the vehicle.
The two lanes of I-690 were reopened on Saturday morning at 5:21 a.m.
The Syracuse police believe the crash was probably due to the weather.
