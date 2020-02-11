Advertisement

It is hard to get Dr. The Incredible. Pol, also known as Dr. Jan Pol, to be imagined as something other than a vet. He does his work so effortlessly that it looks like he was born a veterinarian.

Dr. Jan Pol | Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

And surprisingly, he has a clear answer when he was recently asked what he would do for a living if he hadn’t become a vet.

Discover the alternative calling of Dr. Pol, plus the most difficult procedure he said he had to learn as a vet.

Twitter adores Dr. Pol

Dr. Pol loves his Twitter family and they love him immediately, very much! It seems that his NatGeo WILD program produces amateur veterinarians and, more importantly, a renewed appreciation for farmers and the hard work they do.

One person tweeted: “My wife and I recently discovered @DrPol. . . Didn’t know what we missed! We are binge-watching copper sulfate applications on hooves and treating uterine prolapse in sheep and cows in the Michigan countryside. What a time to live. “

Another fervent fan said: “As I have said a million times in the hope that @natgeowild will hear me … You must have a channel that is Dr. Pol non-stop all day !!! You are my FAVORITES !! And thanks to you and the other vets at Nat geo Wild, my daughter has decided to become a vet ”

During NatGeo WILD’s “12 Days of Polmas” twelve-day marathon of The Incredible Dr. Pol, posted a tweeter, “If you don’t look at # 12DaysOfPol @ DrPol you: 1. Don’t know how to give birth to a calf 2. Know how to milk a goat 3. Don’t know that many lumps are abscesses. 4. Don’t know that #Charles always gives his mother the best Mother’s Day presents! Thanks @DrPol !! ”

The procedure that Dr. Pol said it was the hardest for him to learn at school

Dr. Pol makes his work look so easy and at the age of 77 the younger vets have trouble keeping up with him. He learned his trade at the Utrecht University Veterinary School in the Netherlands and was clearly well taught.

He was recently asked which procedure was the most difficult for him to learn while attending veterinary school.

“Back in college, they taught us obstetrics,” he said in an interview with the YouTube channel, Victoria’s Amazing World. And sometimes that is one of the hardest things to learn. Operations, no. They taught us to attach first. So you know how to stitch before you can cut, and that is very important. And frankly, attaching is easy. “

What dr. Pol would do if he wasn’t a vet

Dr. Pol continued in his interview and considered what calling he would work if he didn’t become a vet. You would think that this question would punch him, but he was done with an answer.

“I would probably have been a dairy farmer because I want to work with animals, live with animals. We’ve had just about every animal [on their property]: cows, horses, cats, dogs, geese, chickens, pigs, peacocks, turkeys, pheasants, quail, it’s a whole menagerie! “

