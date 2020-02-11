Advertisement

AAP leader Raghav Chadha celebrates Rajinder Nagar in Delhi | Instagram

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: According to the election commission’s website, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party led the Rajinder Nagar headquarters in Delhi at 1:40 pm with 18,151 votes. The 31-year-old national spokesman is one of the party’s youngest candidates and has been involved in cross-channel debates.

Advertisement

Although the results have not yet been officially released, Chadha used his Instagram account to share videos and photos of celebrations outside the counting station and thank voters for their support.

Rajinder Nagar is an important seat for the AAP. The residents of the constituency are not satisfied with the MLA Vijender Garg, which has not received an AAP ticket this year.

Two of the youngest candidates faced each other when Chadha faced Congress’s 25-year-old Rocky Tuseed. However, its main competitor was BJP’s R.P. Singh (58).

Singh, who won the region in the 2013 elections, is an experienced BJP politician.

Tuseed, a former president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), is part of the Jat community.

For Chadha, who lives in a two-story block in New Rajindra Nagar, this election was also a matter of prestige after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi constituency.

Election in Delhi LIVE: The European Championship finishes 3 out of 17 counting rounds on all places, Sisodia & Atishi

Rajinder Nagar ka beta

Rajinder Nagar is a notable constituency of Vidhan Sabha, which includes 1.82,524 voters – 1.042490 men, 78.225 women and 9 transgender voters. Vijender Garg from AAP won the seat in 2015 with 61,354 votes, while R.P. Singh of BJP came in second with 41,303 votes.

Raghav Chadha and Singh are both Punjabis, who make up over 40 percent of the population in Rajinder Nagar.

Chadha’s mother Alka Chadha proactively campaigned for him in the constituency. During his public gatherings and padyatras, Chadha was often heard interacting with Punjabi locals. AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and star activist Bhagwant Mann also held road shows with him.

Chadha countered the “outsider” of the opposition with the claim that he was “Rajinder Nagar ka beta”. Chadha also touched the feet of aged women, a gesture that symbolized respect for the elders in the Punjabi community.

The former accountant claimed that he had lived all his life in areas like Pandav Nagar and Karol Bagh. He was born in Ganga Ram Hospital, which is in the same constituency, a point that he noted in several public meetings to familiarize himself with the voters. “I have had the opportunity to make my place of birth my place of work,” he said.

From Padyatras to road shows to small nukkad meetings, Chadha’s campaign in Rajinder Nagar was one of the few that received special attention. Sources at IPAC, Prashant Kishor’s election strategist, who had worked with the AAP for Delhi elections, told ThePrint that a larger number of volunteers were being distributed in Chadha and Atishi constituencies.

Chadha had a constituency-specific manifesto that focused on sewage and water problems. His team of volunteers also distributed calendars and personalized badges to the households they visited while looking for votes.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement