The life of a rock star notorious for many women, and if you are as tall as Mick Jagger, the list of conquests reaches the thousands. But now that he’s an older man, this Rolling Stone legend doesn’t go out with women of his generation.

A beautiful young ballerina has caught Jagger’s attention. And although he is 76 years old, Jagger’s current girlfriend is only 33. This is how the couple with an age difference of 43 makes their relationship work.

Mick Jagger Matteo Chinellato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who is Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick?

Throughout his long life, Jagger has maintained a reputation as a man with many lovers. According to HuffPost, his biographer even claims that Jagger prayed over 4,000 women. But there are a few that stand out among the crowd – Bianca Jagger, the only woman he married, Jerry Hall, mother of four of his eight children, and L’Wren Scott, who committed suicide.

But a woman stands out because of a huge age difference between the couple.

Jagger met the beautiful Melanie Hamrick in 2014, during one of his concerts in Tokyo. She was on tour with the American Ballet Theater in Japan, but was able to attend a Rolling Stones concert with friends during her free time. After catching Jagger’s gaze behind the scenes, she received an invitation to dinner and their relationship flourished from there.

The talented ballerina had studied dance from a young age. Most of Hamrick’s training took place at a boarding school in Washington DC that was dedicated to ballet.

As a teenager, she landed a spot with New York City’s American Ballet Theater summer program. After that she was able to join the company full time after she had impressed them when she replaced a wounded dancer at the age of 18.

Hamrick spent 15 years with the American Ballet Theater and played prominent roles in shows such as Apollo, Les Sylphides and Swan Lake. Hamrick told the New York Times that the company’s former artistic director, Victor Barbee, called her “the best corps dancer they’d ever had.”

Unlike some of his other relationships, Hamrick has never had an official introduction as Jagger’s girlfriend. It seems that their relationship had remained casual for years.

They came in between their many obligations, but according to Hamrick that keeps their relationship exciting. “When we get together, it’s always like a honeymoon,” page six said she told a friend.

Mick Jagger has eight children with five different women

After two years of dating, Hamrick became pregnant with Jagger’s eighth child. She was the fifth woman to turn Jagger into a father. His other seven children range in age from 49 to 20 and he also has five grandchildren and even a great-grandchild. So while Hamrick was only 29 at the time and this would be her first child, Jagger offered a lot of parenting experience.

Although he had never given an official explanation of their relationship, Jagger publicly acknowledged Hamrick’s pregnancy. Their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger was born in 2016.

Hamrick’s life changed dramatically after she became a mother and she left the American Ballet Theater. She is now developing her career as a choreographer.

A child did not change their relationship status and although Jagger supports both Hamrick and Deveraux financially, they do not live together full-time. Jagger would even be seen with other women for a few years.

The media would constantly wonder if Hamrick and Jagger were still an item, but after months of not being seen together, they would attend them arm-in-arm at a public event. It seems that after all his years as a wild rock star, Jagger simply cannot be tamed.

Did Mick Jagger finally unwind?

However, after being a casual couple for the past six years, the Rolling Stones icon may have finally been dedicated to his young ballerina. In February 2019, the sun reported that Jagger made a commitment to see Hamrick exclusively during their vacation together on the private island of Mustique.

And there may be some truth to that report. In the past year, Jagger and Hamrick have been seen together more often and are even working together on a project. Last year the couple worked together on a rock ballet entitled Porte Rouge. Hamrick choreographed the performance, which is set on songs from the Rolling Stone’s collection, and Jagger curated the music.

After more than half a century as a celebrity, Jagger has had more than his share of wild nights. It is time for him to settle. But Hamrick is only starting her thirties.

Let’s hope she’s ready to settle down forever, or we’ll see Jagger back on the market in his eighties.

