At the end of December, one of China’s best medical officials spoke to eight residents of Wuhan who had tried to whistle about the outbreak of the corona virus that is now destroying the country.

“In retrospect, we must highly praise them,” said Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC). “They were wise before the outbreak.”

One of those whistleblowers punished for spreading “rumors” while the city authorities continued to downplay the dangers of the virus was Li Wenliang. Li, a young doctor in one of the main hospitals in Wuhan, posted in a private chat about the spread of a “SARS-like” virus.

“I just wanted to remind my classmates to be careful,” he told CNN this week.

Li spoke from his hospital bed after he himself succumbed to the virus. In the early hours of Friday morning, his condition deteriorated and the 34-year-old, one of hundreds of fatalities, died in an outbreak that spread far beyond Wuhan and hit the whole of China and dozens of countries around the world.

If Li’s initial arrest embarrassed the authorities, his death would be a disaster.

Censorship crisis

The response to the Chinese internet as the news of Li’s death spread was immediate – and almost unprecedented.

“Countless young people will grow up at night: the world is not as beautiful as we had imagined,” wrote a commentator. “Are you angry? If any of us are lucky enough to speak to the public in the future, make sure you don’t forget tonight’s anger.”

As the grief and anger flowed away, those in charge of China’s huge censorship, the Great Firewall, did not seem to know what to do. Topics related to censorship themselves, usually absolutely verbal, trending a few hours before they were removed, rare evidence of indecision and confusion.

On Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, two hashtags – “The Wuhan government Dr. Li Wenliang drew an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” – tens of thousands of views before they were deleted. Another hashtag, “I want freedom of expression,” drew more than 1.8 million views in the early hours of Friday morning, before it too was censored.

The anger about Li’s death was exacerbated by a seemingly clumsy attempt to control the story, one that was strongly reminiscent of the exaggerated reaction that led to his first arrest.

Several state media reported Li’s death late Thursday night, citing friends and doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital, and then removing them without explanation. The hospital claimed that efforts to resuscitate Li were en route, but later issued a statement that he had died.

While it is possible that this was a mistake – and that Chinese media would not be the first to misrepresent someone’s death – the suggestion that censors’ hands were involved was enough to cause anger online.

“A doctor had to die twice,” a user wrote on the popular social media app WeChat. “That is national humiliation.”

Others pointed to the timing of the final confirmation and suggested that the authorities had tried to push the announcement until most people were in bed to better control the response.

“I knew you would post this in the middle of the night,” one user wrote. “Do you think we all went to sleep?” No. We don’t have that. “

The anger and pushback against the censorship itself have not been seen to such an extent since the train accident in Wenzhou in 2011, when the authorities rushed to disguise the causes of a high-speed train collision and even stopped the search for survivors while many were still alive.

That incident became a lightning rod for frustration over poor safety standards in China and the indifferent attitude of the authorities, just as it seems that Li’s death will be a cause for anger over many issues beyond the virus.

Social stability

Li’s death and the clumsy way the authorities deal with it have exacerbated a crisis that is already shaking the foundations of the Chinese state.

Since the transition from socialism to state capitalism and the brutal suppression of the Tiananmen movement in 1989, the Chinese government has based its legitimacy on its ability to grow the economy and keep its people safe and successful.

Wuhan’s conhana virus threatens this social contract in two ways. The complete failure to control the outbreak has put hundreds of millions in the risk of a potentially deadly virus; while at the same time the outbreak and efforts to tackle it have again hit a hit for an economy that is already struggling with structural problems and the trade war between the US and China.

To make matters worse, it is proof that it was the system of the Communist Party itself, that saying or taking risks is not rewarding, that Wuhan city administrators probably led to the trivialization of the virus and to control the story.

Revelations about how the Wuhan government officials treated the first weeks of the outbreak – especially the news that Li and other whistleblowers had been silenced – led to great anger, but the central authorities could largely keep this focused on local officials by a rare amount of transparency and giving Chinese media a relatively free hand to cover the outbreak.

During the past week, however, central authorities tightened their grip on the flow of information, as more and more draconian control methods are being introduced nationwide to stop the virus from spreading. Most of the country is on voluntary or mandatory quarantine, and the economic toll of such measures is starting to bite.

In response, state media emphasized positive stories about resilience and heroism, and it seemed that Li might fit into this new story and play a role similar to that of Jiang Yanyong, a retired military doctor and whistleblower during the SARS pandemic in 2003. Perhaps Li could have taken on a new form as someone who fights against the “pointless formalities and bureaucratism” that the state media have been fighting all week.

Li’s death has thrown this out of the window, exposing the cold reality at the heart of the Chinese social contract: when it comes down to it, individuals are absolutely replaceable when the stability of the party is at stake. Chinese authorities make it a big point that the country is a collective that comes together in a crisis, unlike individual societies of the West, but in the end people know it is the party, not the country takes place.

China’s censorship is based on this principle. Everything that threatens the party, from overt dissidence to simply organizing outside of official structures – no matter how harmless the subject is – is not tolerated and must be erased.

The need to maintain stability is what will dominate the response to Li’s death. An outpouring of grief is fine, even some anger is acceptable, provided that it can be targeted at individuals and not at the system in general, and some scalp can be offered to help. What the authorities cannot allow is for the party or central government to become a target even when the Wuhan crisis and the death of Li have revealed their many shortcomings.

Whether they will be successful in this remains to be seen. Li’s pure normality makes his death resonate all the more with the audience. He was not a party party or policeman of the type praised in state media, noble and free of personality, but a relatable and ordinary person, who posted on social media about keeping fried chicken and ice cream, complained about work and commented on pop culture.

He is any person who does not feel loved by the Chinese bureaucracy, and he is infinitely more sympathetic than the men and women with steel eyes trying to control the story of his death.

Editorial Note: James Griffiths is a Senior Producer for CNN International and author of “The Great Firewall of China: How to Build and Control an Alternative Version of the Internet.”

