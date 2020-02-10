Advertisement

The central government has nothing to do with the Supreme Court’s decision that states are not required to make reservations about appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim a quota for promotions, EU Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said in Parliament on Monday in the middle of the opposition’s turmoil.

“The center was never made a party to the case, and we were not asked to make a statement. The matter arose from a decision by the Uttarkhand government in 2012. At that time there was a congress government in the state, ”said Gehlot in the Lok Sabha.

“Our government is committed to the well-being of the planned caste and tribes. We will have a high-level discussion and decide what to do in the future, ”he added.

Opposition members shouted slogans and even held a strike over Gehlot’s testimony. Congress previously accused the government of attempting to deprive the rights of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Congress chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pointed out that around a third of the country’s population is made up of SCs and STs and the constitution has given them rights to socio-economic progress. “See what happened, the government is trying to deprive you of your rights,” he said.

The members of the BJP raised strong objections to his statements to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. “Whose government was (in Uttarakhand) 2012? It was from Congress. The government has nothing to do with it, ”said Prime Minister Prahlad Joshi.

“Congress is trying to politicize this delicate issue. This is a serious problem, ”said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

DMK member A Raja said that “the reserve has been attacked since it took office”. He said the government should submit a review petition or the matter should be included in the ninth constitutional plan.

Chirag Paswan, chairman of the BJP Lok Janshakti (LJP) party, called for central government intervention in this matter. He said that all laws affecting the well-being of SCs and STs should be included in the ninth schedule so that “the debate ends” and the practice of going to the apex court from time to time stops. He had previously expressed his party’s rejection on Twitter. “The LJP disagrees with this Supreme Court decision … The party calls on the Union government to take immediate action to ensure that the reservation terms in previous employment and promotions continue,” he continued on Twitter.

JD (U) national secretary-general and spokesman for JC (U), KC Tyagi, said his party would urge the government to pass a regulation at the current parliamentary session to ensure that the system of government reservations is promoted to SCs and STs is continued.

The Supreme Court overturned a ruling by the Uttarakhand Supreme Court that overturned a state government decision in 2012 to fill all of the state’s civil service jobs, without reservation on SC / STs fundamental rights. The Supreme Court also said that states cannot be instructed to carry out promotions for members of the SC / ST community.

In this regard, the court affirmed the law and found that the constitutional provisions contained in Article 16 regarding reservations only allow provisions, and it is for the government to decide whether it should make reservations regarding the exercise of these powers under the Constitution.

