February 10, 2020, 9:22 a.m.

Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Washington. – A Central Valley High School died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-90 near Post Falls.

Adam England received life support and was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center to receive care after a car accident.

The Idaho State Police reported that England drove through the Post Falls area in heavy snow and lost control of its vehicle. He was standing in front of his car when a jeep drove on it. Then he was beaten and thrown from the street.

A GoFundMe site designed to support England’s family described him as a talented swimmer, incredible teammate, and beloved friend.

