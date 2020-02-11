Advertisement

Trae Patton / NBC

America’s Got Talent: The Champions held their finals on Monday-evening and the remaining acts really came forward for the audience and viewers at home.

Whether it was to release beloved tunes or amaze fans with their acrobatic skills, this season’s champions brought their a-game for the crucial episode. The remaining 10 acts – Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and V. Unbeatable – performed for the last time in an attempt to impress on judges and voters.

Below we collect the best performances of the night. Let us know who your favorite was in the comments below and don’t miss the season finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions at NBC next Monday.

Marcelito Pomoy sings “Belle en de beast” with double voices

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsv9PZ5getI [/ embed]

Angelina Jordan performs “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVRWYEk8T3A [/ embed]

The emotional act of the silhouettes

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEw6M34PhO0 [/ embed]

Boogie Storm’s Amazing Dance

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCQ-EtSTdbg [/ embed]

Duo Transcend’s blindfolded version

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVzDK2vMdbY [/ embed]

America’s Got Talent, Season finale, Monday 17 February, 8 / 7c, NBC

