Advertisement

The release of The Outer Worlds on Switch has been pushed back due to the outbreak of the corona virus in the offices of the Virtuos team working at the port.

Publisher Private Division has confirmed that the Virtuos team is ok, but their office has been closed due to the potential risk of the corona virus outbreak. The Outer Worlds switch port, originally scheduled for March 6, has been delayed to give Virtuos enough time to safely complete the development.

To clarify: The Virtuos team is fine, but its office has remained closed during this time. We are working with the team to set an updated development schedule and will shortly be releasing more information on a new launch date.

Advertisement

– Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

While there is currently no new launch date for the game, according to Private Division, the physical version of the switch version of the game is now launched with a cartridge, contrary to the original idea of ​​simply having a physical case with a download Code inside.

The Outer Worlds on Switch cost $ 59.99 at launch. If you’re not a switch owner, you can also download The Outer Worlds on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kKZF-FBubQ (/ embed)

Lost on the way while on a colonial ship heading towards the far edge of the galaxy, you wake up decades later and find yourself in the midst of a conspiracy that threatens to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the remotest areas of space and meet various factions vying for power, the character you choose to determine how this player-driven story develops. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

In similar news, Nintendo has apologized for the “inevitable” production and shipping delays in Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, as well as copies of the successful switch game Ring-Fit Adventure, citing the Corona virus outbreak as the cause of the delays. The delay currently only affects products made in China and sold in Japan.

Advertisement