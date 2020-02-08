Advertisement

February 7, 2020 8:24 pm

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 8:24 pm

Credit: Bonner County Prison

SPOKANE, Washington. – Detectives urge prosecutors to drop charges against a 19-year-old suspected of shooting two men in a Spokane apartment complex on Tuesday.

After interviewing one of the shot men, the detectives received new information that, according to the police, asked them to request that the charges against Trey Galloway be removed.

According to court records, Spokane police officers responded quickly to the shots at an apartment near Sacred Heart on Tuesday evening. They found two men aged 19 and 20 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Galloway was arrested in Northern Idaho hours later.

READ: The court records show the timing of events that led to the arrest of the suspect of Spokane

Police said they are still investigating, but Galloway was released from prison on Friday.

In a release, the Spokane police said that other charges could be filed later.

The condition of the victims is still unknown.

