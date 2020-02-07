Advertisement

CHICAGO – Illinois government, J.B. Pritzker, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot made Thursday announcements of disasters due to flood damage along the shores of Lake Michigan.

The local and state proclamations released on Thursday aimed to increase funds for recovery and reconstruction efforts along the coast of more than 48 kilometers in the Cook and Lake counties affected by the storm from January 10th to 11th. The severe weather, which included strong winds and heavy rain, snow and ice, caused significant property damage, including on beaches and recreation areas.

Pritzker said he is also requesting additional time from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so that the city and state can document the information needed to support a federal disaster statement.

Lightfoot said the city is working on the recovery, but added, “It is clear that this is a challenge that we cannot solve on our own.”

According to official figures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water levels in Lake Michigan are expected to remain high in the coming months, and future storms could further affect coastal erosion.

