Foxconn is a leading ODM that makes millions of iPhones in China every year. Due to the outbreak of corona viruses, Foxconn announced last week that it will extend its factory workers’ vacation until February 9th. While everyone expected Foxconn to restart production facilities tomorrow (February 10th), the Chinese government has now instructed Foxconn not to resume production for another week. All Foxconn plants in China will be closed until February 15th.

Foxconn employs over a million people in multiple factories in China alone. After reviewing the factories, Chinese health officials have informed Foxconn that there is a high risk of coronavirus infection and is therefore unsuitable to restart. Compal Electronics, manufacturer of iPad, also extends its employees’ vacation until next week.

“Local governments don’t want to risk the virus spreading in such a labor-intensive environment. At this critical moment, nobody wants to take responsibility for resuming work, ”one of the sources told Nikkei Asian Review.

The Chinese government is taking all measures to prevent a further outbreak of the corona virus in China. They even passed strict laws. Violations of epidemic prevention and control could potentially result in the death penalty in China.

Source: Nikkei

