The Church of England governing body voted on Tuesday to officially apologize for its racism in the past 70 years.

The BBC reported that Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and Church leader, at a session of the Synod, the church’s legislative arm, said he was “apologizing and ashamed of the history of racism.”

“I’m sorry and I’m ashamed,” said Welby. “I am ashamed of our history and I am ashamed of our failure. When we look at our own church, there is no doubt that we are still deeply institutionalized racist. I told the College of Bishops a few years ago and it is [still] true. “

Welby added that the Church should do its utmost to replace its “hostile environment” with a “hospitable, welcoming” one, and, according to the BBC, should work to combat racial injustice.

Welby’s speech came after a speech by Reverend Andrew Moughtin-Mumby, a member of the Synod of the Southwark Diocese of London, CNN reported. His speech focused on a specific case of racial discrimination by the Church.

Moughtin-Mumby told the story of one of his parishioners, Doreen Browne, whose family had been denied entry to St. Peter’s Church in South London in 1961 because of their race. The Brownes had immigrated to Great Britain from the Caribbean.

“Doreen’s family suffered from terrible, humiliating racism that continues to affect Doreen’s relationship with the Church,” he said, according to CNN.

Moughtin-Mumby presented the apology request, which the synod members unanimously supported.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, delivers a speech as he attends a service on November 11, 2018, at Westminster Abbey in London to mark the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice.

Paul Grover / Getty

CNN reported that the church’s apology specifically refers to the “windrush generation”, which refers to the first group of immigrants from the Caribbean countries of the British Commonwealth. The British government had invited citizens from their colonies to England to revive them after World War II.

The term refers to the name of one of the first ships to carry a significant number of Caribbean immigrants to Britain – the HMT Empire Windrush, which brought hundreds of Caribbean passengers to Britain in 1948, the BBC said.

The Church of England is England’s official state church. It was founded in 1534 after King Henry VIII separated it from the Roman Catholic Church, which had refused to void the king’s marriage at his request. According to its website, it now comprises around 12,500 municipalities.