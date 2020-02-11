CIF water polo for girls
Tuesday’s results
Department 3
placeholder
A – Palos Verdes 13, Esperanza 6
B – Riverside Poly 6, Villa Park 5
C – rosary 18, Roosevelt 12
Rosary No. 2 will advance to the first round at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday in La Quinta from La Quinta. … Senior Amelia Gonzalez scored five goals for Rosenkranz as juniors Veralie Naranjo and Lauren Woolley each added four. … Riverside Poly scored a 43 second lead in the fourth rally to Villa Park, which led 5-2 at half-time.
Department 4
First round
Yucaipa 14, Lakeside 3
Temple City 12, Tesoro 3
Northwood 8th, Capo Valley 5
Long Beach Millikan 13, Marymount 8
Pasadena Poly 20, Crescenta Valley 13
Woodbridge 11, Yucaipa 10
Troy 15, Oxnard 8
Vista Murrieta 7, Irvine 4
Edison 13, Bonita 6
Murrieta Mesa 12, Cirtus Valley 6
Talblick 9, San Juan Hills 4
Glendora 16, university 10
Department 5
First round
Costa Mesa 20, Los Amigos 5
Norco 12, cypress 9
Arcadia 4, Villanova Prep 3
Los Altos 8, Xavier Prep 6
Temecula Valley 15, Katella 5
Rio Mesa 8, Culver City 6
Hillcrest 18, Hemet 5
San Dimas 11, Germany 10
West Torrance 10, Montebello 8
Palm Desert 6, Jurupa Valley 5
Monrovia 18, Foothill Tech 12
Garden Grove 10 Valencia 4
Burroughs 7, Santa Ana Valley 3
Diamond Bar 7, Upland 5
Cajon 12, Beaumont 6
California 16, walnut 2
Freshman Kira Anderson scored six goals for the top Mustangs.
Department 6
First round
Laguna Hills 14, Bell Gardens 4
Fontana 5, Burbank 1
Pacifca 18 Estancia 2
Torrance 10, Loara 7
El Modena 10, Tahquitz 7
Laguna Hills with top seeds and El Modena with No. 2 seeds advanced.