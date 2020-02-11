Advertisement

CIF water polo for girls

Tuesday’s results

Department 3

A – Palos Verdes 13, Esperanza 6

B – Riverside Poly 6, Villa Park 5

C – rosary 18, Roosevelt 12

Rosary No. 2 will advance to the first round at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday in La Quinta from La Quinta. … Senior Amelia Gonzalez scored five goals for Rosenkranz as juniors Veralie Naranjo and Lauren Woolley each added four. … Riverside Poly scored a 43 second lead in the fourth rally to Villa Park, which led 5-2 at half-time.

Department 4

First round

Yucaipa 14, Lakeside 3

Temple City 12, Tesoro 3

Northwood 8th, Capo Valley 5

Long Beach Millikan 13, Marymount 8

Pasadena Poly 20, Crescenta Valley 13

Woodbridge 11, Yucaipa 10

Troy 15, Oxnard 8

Vista Murrieta 7, Irvine 4

Edison 13, Bonita 6

Murrieta Mesa 12, Cirtus Valley 6

Talblick 9, San Juan Hills 4

Glendora 16, university 10

Department 5

First round

Costa Mesa 20, Los Amigos 5

Norco 12, cypress 9

Arcadia 4, Villanova Prep 3

Los Altos 8, Xavier Prep 6

Temecula Valley 15, Katella 5

Rio Mesa 8, Culver City 6

Hillcrest 18, Hemet 5

San Dimas 11, Germany 10

West Torrance 10, Montebello 8

Palm Desert 6, Jurupa Valley 5

Monrovia 18, Foothill Tech 12

Garden Grove 10 Valencia 4

Burroughs 7, Santa Ana Valley 3

Diamond Bar 7, Upland 5

Cajon 12, Beaumont 6

California 16, walnut 2

Freshman Kira Anderson scored six goals for the top Mustangs.

Department 6

First round

Laguna Hills 14, Bell Gardens 4

Fontana 5, Burbank 1

Pacifca 18 Estancia 2

Torrance 10, Loara 7

El Modena 10, Tahquitz 7

Laguna Hills with top seeds and El Modena with No. 2 seeds advanced.

