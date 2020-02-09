Advertisement

SPOKANE, Washington – Spokane City Council will review a security amendment to the Cannon Shelter on Monday.

According to the City Council’s agenda, City Housing and Human Services (CHHS) is asking to change a contract with Rockin ‘DW Construction to improve the safety of the shelter. This change also affects the accompanying special budget regulation, which totals $ 18,465.

This would bring the total order value for improvements to $ 75,063.

Earlier in November, the city council approved a contract with Rockin ‘DW Construction for tenant improvements to the Cannon Shelter, which was officially purchased in December.

On its opening day, the Cannon Shelter was fully occupied, the second floor was cordoned off, and there were no permanent bathrooms and showers. Many people were denied entry while changes were made that were in line with the city’s urban code.

According to the CHHS, additional improvements are now needed, including security cameras and new key locks for the building. If the change is accepted, it will take effect retroactively as of December 17, 2019.

The decision to develop the Cannon Shelter was made after months of deliberation, including considering considering the Grocery Outlet as homeless shelter in agreement with the Salvation Army, although the plans eventually failed after a public backlash.

