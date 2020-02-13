VANCOUVER. February 22, 2018. A sailboat moored in False Creek, Vancouver, February 22, 2018. The marinas in False Creek have until January 2019 to allow boat owners to use sewage pumps. Gerry Kahrmann / PNG staff photo) (For Prov / Sun News) 00052455A (PNG Merlin Archive)

The city of Vancouver pumped 67,000 liters of wastewater from boats in False Creek last year, and city councilors raised a stink on Wednesday of paying the bill.

The city’s “Mobile Pump-Out” program was popular immediately after it started in 2017 and served 112 different ships in the summer. By last year, that number had more than tripled to 398 boats and 931 total pumps, with a peak utilization of 29 boats in a single day.

When the program started as a pilot project in 2017, a city report said that sewage disposal from marinas and recreational vessels had “made a major contribution” to the increase in E. coli levels in False Creek. And the city’s employees have linked the increase in the number of people living on board with the rising cost of living on land: “The crisis in affordable housing in Vancouver has apparently led to more residents living full-time on ships.”

This week’s employee report to the council included three funding options for the service that are expected to cost $ 500,000 over the next five years.

The first option was a user pay system where customers “pay at the pump”, which means that boaters are responsible for their own wastewater costs. However, the staff advised against this and suggested that this would be “less effective” to prevent illegal discharges into the water

The second option was to fund the service by increasing license fees for False Creek marinas. Employees recommended against it, because among other things not all users of the service belong to a marina.

The third option recommended by employees was to continue to fund the service through sewage fees collected by most of the city’s owners. This means that the costs are not necessarily borne by the users of the service, as staff acknowledge, but “best promote the overall objective of the program, to reduce illegal discharges and to provide the service in a cost-effective way”.

Green Coun. Michael Wiebe said that concerns about E. coli increased, making Kits Beach buoyant for the first time last summer that he remembered when an unprecedented number of boats moored in front of the beach.

NPA Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said she supported the drainage from False Creek, but wanted the city to avoid holding taxpayers on the bill and noted the “multi-jurisdiction” of marine issues.

“What does the city have to do with it?” Asked Kirby-Yung. “We can’t go to the boats and punish them? We can’t get them paid?”

Margot Davis, the city’s manager for environmental services, said the enforcement of illegal discharges into the water was the responsibility of the federal government.

When Kirby-Yung asked if the city had discussed the matter with the government, Davis said there was “an ongoing conversation” about what Transport Canada could do to improve enforcement.

Kirby-Yung said, “OK, but it doesn’t sound like anything concrete at this point.”

“No,” replied Davis.

The Council finally approved the report with an amendment introduced in the Personnel Council to instruct employees to pursue additional cost recovery options, “including but not limited to high-level government funding.”

