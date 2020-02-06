Advertisement

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. – Have you ever wondered what downtown Spokane will look like in the future? It turns out that you could have a role in the design.

The city of Spokane hosted an open house on Wednesday to get feedback on projects and residents’ ideas for the future of downtown.

“This is our second workshop to present a first list of goals, strategies, visions and concepts to get feedback from the public,” said Jeff Arango, director of planning.

The last 10-year plan was adopted in 2009 and included projects such as the renovation of the Riverfront Park.

A final plan will go to the city planning commission and in spring to the city council for a vote.

If you missed the workshop but still want to leave a contribution, you have until February 15 to complete an online survey.

