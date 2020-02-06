Advertisement

AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – The city of Amsterdam mourns the resident Kirk Douglas, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103.

The Mayor of Amsterdam said that while it is sad to hear about his death, it is also a proud day because people around the world can celebrate again and focus on the amazing legacy he has left behind.

Douglas was best known for his acting, but much more could be traced back to his resume, including as a best-selling author, producer, and human rights lawyer.

According to Mayor Michael Cinquanit, Douglas lived in the city of Amsterdam during his school years and left the city after graduating from high school in 1934. It is said that Douglas never forgot his friends and family in his hometown and continued his generosity through various charitable causes and old ones local friends over the years.

“For me, however, his most valuable contribution to our city was the lesson and inspiration he gave to thousands and thousands of people who were born here. Whenever I traveled the country and was asked what my hometown is famous for, I always replied that Kirk Douglas was born here. Thank you very much, Mr. Douglas, for the great response and the great representation of our city in these many years, ”said Mayor Cinquanit. “On behalf of the citizens of Amsterdam, I express my deepest condolences to his family and in honor of him I have lowered the flag at the town hall and the public security building to half the staff. Rest in peace.”

