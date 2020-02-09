Advertisement

TORONTO –

Volunteers in the small town of Trenton, Ont., Set themselves up to make a group of Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China, feel welcome when they start two weeks of quarantine on a military basis.

On Friday, two planes arrived with 215 people evacuated from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.

None of those evacuees are currently showing symptoms of the disease, officials confirmed Saturday.

The people of Trenton say they are proud to be part of an attempt to make a temporary home for the evacuees.

Volunteer Brian Irvine cooks lunch and dinner for the 35 Red Cross workers. The organization is on site to provide ongoing support such as wellness checks and referrals.

“They put their lives on hold to come here and spend time with quarantined people so they deserve a good meal,” Irvine told CTV News.

A supermarket is also preparing and sending package care packages to the children who are in quarantine. Thirty-four minors were aboard the Canadian government flight that landed on Friday.

Baker Elizabeth Upenette said this is a way to show “love and support” for the evacuees.

“You are at home, you are on Canadian soil, you are safe,” she said.

Back at the base, evacuees are allowed to go out a maximum of four times a day and are encouraged to stay two meters apart.

The persons in quarantine are subjected to health checks on a daily basis and must wear medical masks when they are outside their motel rooms.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms is transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

For Michael Schellenberg and his family, this is an opportunity to spend some quality time together.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time with our son and watch a lot of movies,” he said.

The death toll on mainland China of the new corona virus has risen to 811, exceeding the total number of fatalities worldwide since the SARS outbreak in 2002 to 2003.

Another flight with Canadians from Wuhan will depart on Monday.

