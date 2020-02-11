Advertisement

The city of Vancouver is looking for more diverse voices for its city map survey, which will be completed in late February.

If you are not an Englishman over 40 without young children, the city of Vancouver wants to hear from you.

Vancouver is looking for more diverse voices for its city map survey, which will be completed in late February. The answers will guide the city in developing a plan for future politics, development and more in Vancouver.

The responses to the survey have largely come from English-speaking community members over the age of 40 with no young children since they started in November 2019.

“To be able to successfully plan Vancouver for the next 30 years, we need to hear a greater variety of voices that all reflect in Vancouver,” said a statement from the city.

To take the survey online, visit vancouverplan.ca.

To conduct the survey in other languages, click one of the following options: English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Punjabi, and Tagalog.

The poll is open to those who live in Vancouver and those who don’t.

Answers are also sought from families with young children, young adults, millennia, people from different cultural backgrounds, people who have traditionally faced restrictions on participation, and those who in the past have had limited opportunities to participate.

As part of its efforts to broaden the variety of responses received, the city offers the survey in five languages ​​- English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog – and will advertise on non-English channels. Street teams will also travel to Chinatown, South Vancouver, Downtown Eastside, Strathcona and Kitsilano, where reactions have been slower to reach the public.

Stakeholder meetings were also organized with local community groups such as the Chinatown Legacy Stewardship Group, Musqueam’s First Nations, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, BC’s Immigrant Service Society, parenting councils, the school board, and Sustainabiliteens.

The responses to the survey will be compiled for an initial report that will be returned to the city council in early March and a public report in July.

