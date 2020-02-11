Advertisement

Manchester City’s postponed Premier League game against West Ham was rescheduled for Wednesday, February 19, according to the clubs.

The duel at the Etihad Stadium was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but was canceled due to security reasons because of storm Ciara.

Due to the new date, the clubs will shorten their winter breaks, although both teams would be back in training anyway.

🚨 FIX UPDATE 🚨

🆚 City vs. West Ham

🏆 @premierleague

🏟 Etihad Stadium

📅 Wednesday, February 19

⏰ 19:30 UK

Man #ManCity pic.twitter.com/m1U5lLDEY9

– Manchester City (@ManCity), February 11, 2020

The choice of the next week will also lead to an overload of the stadium at a later point in the season. You already have a game against Arsenal, which was originally scheduled for March 1, because of your involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Since the club was still involved in the FA Cup and the Champions League, only limited dates were available.

Tickets to the original game are valid and West Ham has confirmed that they will offer their fans a free return bus ride. The game will also be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

