If you look at the career of Led Zeppelin, you see certain benchmarks along the way. Around the time of the band’s debut album, “Dazed and Confused” represented the characteristic song of Zep. “Whole Lotta Love” had taken its place through Led Zeppelin II.

With “Whole Lotta Love” Led Zeppelin created one of the group’s most sustainable masterpieces. Fifty years later, the Jimmy Page riff still melts the listeners. (Just ask Jack White.) As soon as Page worked it out, he brought it to his band members, who were all knocked out by it.

However, that was just the beginning of “Whole Lotta Love”. The song still needed a complete arrangement (including the middle part of the “orgasm”). It also needed lyrics from singer Robert Plant to match the swagger of the riff.

Plant apparently did not work hard enough on those lyrics, because most were from a 1962 Willie Dixon song entitled “You Need Love.” And Plant also borrowed the vocal style for ‘Whole Lotta Love’, making it a bit of (admittedly) theft on his part.

Plant acknowledged that he cooperated on both Dixon and The Small Faces

“Led Zeppelin” is on stage at the Forum on September 4, 1970 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Image)

Plant and Zeppelin did not find Dixon’s number from 1962 directly. On the untitled debut album of the Small Faces (1966) the band made a cover version of the original from Dixon and called it “You Need Loving”. Plant, a big fan of Small Faces, heard and admired the vocal singer of Steve Marriott on the song.

When you listen to the Small Faces version, you hear a clear inspiration for the Plant interpretation that became so famous. So if you add it up, you have captured the words of Dixon and the style of Marriott without any credit.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp0jZ4BGuDw (/ embed)

Looking back in 1990, Plant described what he remembered. “The riff of Page was the riff of Page,” he told Musician’s Magazine. “It was before something else. I just thought, “Well, what am I going to sing?” That was it, a nickname. “

Indeed, Dixon’s daughter sued Zep for credit and compensation for that “nickname” in the 1980s. After Zep settled the case, Dixon’s heirs were compensated and “Whole Lotta Love” Dixon’s name was added to the list of composers of the song (together with all four members of Zep).

The Small Faces have also not credited Dixon, but have never been charged

John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page by Led Zeppelin perform in Hiroshima, September 1971. | Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music / Getty Images

There was no doubt about the credibility of the Dixon case when lawyers looked at the two sets of lyrics side by side. Regarding copying the vocal style of Marriott, musicians cannot complain about that. (They can only be ashamed of each other for such things. Marriott has done its best.)

In Steve Marriott: All Too Beautiful, the authors quote the Small Faces singer who describes how Page saw the band perform “You Need Loving” and inquired about the origin. “It’s Muddy Waters,” Marriott told him, referring to the blues man who originally performed the Dixon song.

Regarding Plant, Marriott has not chopped words. “He sang (” Whole Lotta Love “) the same, formulated the same, even the registers at the end were the same,” he said. But once Zeppelin had paid off the Dixon family, it seemed to make an end. However, one loose thread remained.

On the album Small Faces, Marriott and his bandmates had not praised Dixon either. The thing was, they weren’t big enough to attract any attention from Dixon or his heirs. “Well, you only get caught if you are successful,” Plant said. “That’s the game.”

Also see: Why Robert Plant Jimmy Page really missed out on Plant’s 1st Post-Zeppelin Tour