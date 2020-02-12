Advertisement

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, went on Twitter to question the Indian cricket team’s selection policy for Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant after beating them 3-0 in the recently completed ODI series against New Zealand. Both Ashwin and Pant will represent Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jindal questioned Ashwin’s absence in the shorter formats and accused Team India of having an “aversion to wicket takers”. “Don’t know why @ ashwinravi99 is not on this team! There seems to be an aversion to wicket takers! After the kiwis were whitewashed in T20, the kiwis showed India that the semi-final victory at the World Cup was no accident. India needs wicket takers and X-factor players, ”Jindal wrote on Twitter.

– Parth Jindal (@ ParthJindal11) February 11, 2020

Jindal also questioned the decision not to include Pant in the starting XI for a single match in the series. KL Rahul kept wickets for India and was one of the top performers with the bat for his side.

“And why should he only wear @ RishabhPant17 to warm the bench? Surely he would have benefited from playing New Zealand A or local cricket? It makes no sense to see such a talented player who doesn’t play the 5th T20 and now the 3rd ODI. #Xfactor, ”Jindal wrote in a later tweet.

– Parth Jindal (@ ParthJindal11) February 11, 2020

Henry Nicholls scored 80 out of 103 balls, while Colin de Grandhomme scored 58 out of only 28 deliveries to help New Zealand comfortably win five goals over India’s third MaDI game at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. On the hunt for 297, Nicholls and Guptill (66) provided a brilliant base for the kiwis, and a late attack by Tom Latham and de Grandhomme was enough to win the encounter.

As a result, New Zealand ended a 3-0 defeat in the series – something that India has not faced since 1989. The last time India lost all games in an ODI series (min. 3 games) was ’89 against West Indies.

