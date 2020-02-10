Advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard reports that nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific have been brought to San Diego.

The drug delivery, which is expected to cost $ 338 million, is due to be dropped by cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning.

The cocaine was seized by the crew of four knives in eight operations between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard released an aerial surveillance video that shows how boats are tracked and boarded at sea.

The Coast Guard says numerous drug agencies and the Navy are involved in the drug cartel campaign.

