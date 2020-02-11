Advertisement

A new line of code suggests that Google’s Pixel devices will use a new extreme battery saver mode in the future.

The code is a commit to AOSP (Android Open Source Code) and was found by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers. Specifically, the code says “Ultra Low Power Status”.

The theory says that this will be a kind of extreme power saving mode, as is the case with Huawei devices. Huawei has an ultra energy-saving function, with which the phone can only run six apps. Choose three, while the other three are the Contacts app, the Phone app, and the Messaging app.

Speculation: The “Ultra Low Power” mode may be a feature of Pixel 5. This commit was just sent to AOSP by a “System Power Engineer” at Google.https: //t.co/KEDUdTPIi8

It is currently a generic implementation without framework hooks, but that is likely to change soon.

– Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 10, 2020

The function also limits background activity and other battery discharge processes.

Currently, the only technology that Pixel phones can use to save battery power is the basic battery saver, which limits the activity of the background apps, and Android’s adaptive battery technology.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman)

