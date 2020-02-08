Advertisement

The death of Kobe Bryant, along with the death of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people aboard a doomed helicopter on January 26, shocked the world. In the almost two weeks since the crash, various tributes were paid to the former Laker and the other victims of the crash. A public memorial is also scheduled for February 24. Even now, as the premature loss of life has begun to collapse, fans cannot fathom how Bryant and so many others were so suddenly lost. It turned out that the company that owned and operated the helicopter that cost Bryant’s life had a spotty safety record.

Island Express Helicopters Inc. has lost several planes to

accidents

The Bryant helicopter crashed on a hill in Calabasas in 2020, but it is not the first time the company has registered injured flights during flights. In 1985 one collided with Island Express Helicopters Inc. registered helicopter with a Helitrans helicopter above the ocean. Everyone aboard the Island Express helicopter survived, but several were seriously injured. One person on the Helitrans plane died in the crash. Both companies were cited for incorrect safety procedures.

Kobe Bryant arrives via helicopter to his last match in the NBA in 2016 | Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In December 1999, the company had another incident in which a helicopter crashed during a sightseeing tour where no one was killed. In May 2008, the company again registered a serious incident. A loss of engine power sent a helicopter to the ground. At the time, the helicopter was 200 to 400 feet in the air, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The accident, which took place in Catalina, killed three and seriously injured three more.

Island Express Helicopters Inc. has heads with security

inspectors

The company was known by the Federal Aviation

Administration. They even passed several run-ins with a safety inspector

over the years and during various management changes. According to the

New York Times, the company did not have the required certification

fly in bad weather. According to reports, Island Express Helicopters only had one

operational certification for V.F.R, better known as visual combat rules, though

the pilot was certified to fly with instruments. The V.F.R certification is not unusual,

according to reports.

The problems between Island Express and the F.A.A increased

dozens of years ago. According to MSN

the company has for years and even pushed back against strict safety standards

asked for a new safety inspector if they regularly disagreed with this

they were assigned. Gary Lackey, who had to inspect the company in one go

point, told reporters that he was concerned about their lack of investment in it

safety. He stepped back at least once as an inspector.

What caused the crash that killed Kobe Bryant?

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, her basketball coach and several others involved in a youth basketball team boarded a helicopter at John Wayne Airport. At 9:06 a.m. the plane departed for Camarillo Airport in Camarillo, California. According to The Los Angeles Times, it was a flight that Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were familiar with.

The pilot, Ara

Zobayan, Bryant was the first choice for pilots. With almost 20 years

experience, Zobayan was sufficiently experienced to fly on instrument rating. He reportedly had

logged more than 8,000 flight hours and was, according to all accounts, a responsible person

competent pilot. However, the weather that morning was poor. According to

reports, visibility was so low, due to dense fog, that the LAPD had grounded

its own air support division. Anyway, Zobayan flew by and asked for special permission

of air traffic control.

At 9.45 the helicopter crashed on a hill in Calabasas,

about 20 miles from its destination. All of them

nine people on board died. It can take months before researchers offer it

an official reason for the crash, but many believe the weather and the pilot error

may have caused the crash.

