Chinese President Xi Jinping faces a major challenge for his enormous system of censorship and information control, but history does not bode well for those who oppose him.

Following revelations that the authorities in Wuhan have trivialized the news of the ongoing new coronavirus outbreak while it was still in its early stages, and the police went out loud against people spreading ‘rumors’ about the deadly virus, there are numerous calls freedom of expression and a relaxation of censorship.

They only rose after the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan who had tried to raise the alarm about the virus, officially known as Covid-19, but was reprimanded by the police. Li died of the virus at the hospital last week after being praised too late by the Chinese authorities. After his death, hundreds of thousands of people placed demands for online free speech – which themselves were quickly scrubbed by the censors.

As the outrage threatened to boil over, Beijing quickly sent an anti-corruption task force to Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province – the epicenter of the outbreak, with the clear implication that they would return with some scalp to alleviate public anger. At the same time, state media provided positive stories about attempts to control the outbreak, and Xi himself released his first public appearance regarding the virus.

Xi’s appearance came after weeks of absence of front pages and news broadcasts, when the propaganda authorities cleared the decks for him to ensure that he could be cast as the protector of the nation, and any blame for the countless missteps by authorities in Hubei and somewhere different. On Thursday it was announced that Ying Yong, an important Xi ally, had been appointed to lead Hubei, while other Xi protests have been sent to Wuhan to clear up the political mess there.

There are, however, signs that the lid cannot be placed back on Pandora’s box so easily that Li’s death has been opened.

In the past week, several open letters have been circulated online, apparently signed by leading Chinese academics and intellectuals, and the government demanded constitutional protection for freedom of expression. The China Human Rights Lawyers Group, a China-based NGO, also called for February 6, the date of Li’s death, to be named “People’s Day of Truth.”

“For 30 years the Chinese have had to give up their freedom in exchange for security, and now they are falling prey to a public health crisis and are less safe than ever,” read a letter translated and published by China Change, a US-based website with strong ties with the Chinese dissidents community. It adds that the crisis and its consequences are “the price for giving up freedom and suppressing expression.”

“(The government) has used disease control as a pretext for illegally depriving citizens of their constitutional rights, including the right to freedom of expression, the right to free movement and the right to private property,” the letter said.

In the version published by China Change, the letter mentions nine signatories, including Xu Zhangrun, a professor of law at Tsinghua University and one of the most prominent lawyers in China.

Multiple copies of the letters circulate online and CNN cannot confirm the complete list of signatories. Xu Zhangrun did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In a separate essay published this week, Xu blamed Xi “and the clique that surrounds him” for the crisis.

“The political life of the nation is in a state of collapse and the ethical core of the system has become hollow,” Xu wrote. “The ultimate concern of Chinese politics today and that of its highest leader is at all costs to preserve the privileged position of the Communist Party and relentlessly maintain its hold on power.”

The essay was initially published in Chinese by Matters, a news and commentary site popular with liberal intellectuals that is banned in China. It was translated into English by the Chinese scholar Geremie Barme with the permission of Xu.

Looking back at the repercussions he encountered when he spoke to Xi in 2018, when the President removed all obstacles to his life, Xu added: “I can now easily predict that I will be subjected to new penalties indeed, this is perhaps the last piece I write. “

The omens are not good for Xu and other signatories. Their letters have the echoes of Charter 08, a manifesto published on December 10, 2008, the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, calling for a new Chinese constitution recognizing democracy, freedom of expression and the rule of law .

Initially signed by around 300 people, a figure that would later grow to thousands, the publication of Charter 08 resulted from a relaxation of state control in the run-up to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Nevertheless, it caused a fierce reaction from the Chinese government, and dozens of the original signatories were summoned for questioning and otherwise harassed by the security forces.

The government’s primary target was Liu Xiaobo, an academician and author who helped to draw up Charter 08. Liu was arrested and eventually imprisoned for 11 years for “inciting state power.” Liu died of liver cancer in 2017 while on ‘medical conditional release’, but was still highly protected. During the nearly decade he spent in prison, he received the Nobel Peace Prize and was praised as one of the leading dissidents in China.

Liu’s extreme punishment – and the authorities’ refusal to grant him a conditional release until the very last days of his illness – was an indication of how serious a threat that Beijing Charter 08 considered was.

Although many of the requirements – both in recent letters and in Charter 08 – are intended only for the authorities to respect the freedoms supposedly protected by the Chinese constitution, they dispute the fundamental basis of one party rule. Although the constitution can guarantee freedom of expression or assembly, all its provisions are considered subject to the approval or discretion of the party, something that Chinese liberals regard as opposed to the rule of law.

In recent years, and certainly since Xi took power in 2013, the ruling Communist Party has relocated to increase its control over civil society. This could mean that, although the open letters published this week are much more modest in their requirements than Charter 08, they still run the risk of having a major setback for their signatories.

This is not least because the letter from Xu and others, in addition to following Liu’s document, also refers to the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong, with five demands “in the name of the people”. Pro-democracy demonstrators from Hong Kong have long used “five demands, not one less”, as an important call for their own grievances.

Since the Great Firewall was developed, the main target of the censors has always been to protest or organize offline. Although the censors have allowed a certain amount of anger about the death of Li Wenliang, and Xi has carefully frustrated frustration among civil servants in Wuhan, so that it does not turn into more sustainable dissidence, any association with Charter 08 and Hong Kong, even unintentionally, may prove to be too much for the authorities to tolerate.