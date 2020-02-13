Washington – A man charged with two murders has been released from prison after 25 years thanks to evidence that his defense team did not disclose decades ago.

47-year-old Calvin Bright came out of a prison in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, reports CBS subsidiary WUSA-TV from Washington. He was convicted of murdering Tammy Peay and William Ramsey in 1994.

Bright’s lawyers were unaware of any letter from one DC policeman to another during the investigation, when another man was named as a suspect in the murders. It points to someone who was known as “Catman” as a person of interest, says WUSA.

Calvin Bright after his release from a Washington DC prison on the night of February 12, 2020

WUSA-TV

According to WUSA, Benowitz said at another hearing on Wednesday: “About two years ago, about 23.5 years after Mr. Bright was originally arrested in this case, there was a disclosure by the United States Attorney General that essentially said We found that note in … the file kept by homicide officers who originally investigated the case and named another suspect, not Mr. Bright. ”

“It would have changed everything about this case,” said Bright lawyer David Benowitz. He started representing Bright about 12 years ago.

“As Mr. Bright’s original attorney testified, if he had this information, he would have changed how he investigates the case and how he processes the case,” said Benowitz.

Bright has always kept his innocence. Benowitz said Bright recently passed a polygraph test asking if he had committed the murders.

“I thought that day would come,” said Bright after his release. “I never doubted it because I’m innocent.”

Bright is 15 credits from acquiring an associate’s degree, Benowitz said. Bright said he was planning a career in criminal justice and would like to open an investigation firm.

“So now I can do something about the next person who is in the difficult situation that I found myself in. I can do something about it,” said Bright.

Bright was released on time and will be on probation for five years. According to Benowitz, he also agreed not to sue the district as a condition for his release.

According to WUSA, he was originally sentenced to 65 years in prison.