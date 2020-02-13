February 13, 2020, 8:03 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 8:03 am

Updated: February 13th 2020, 8:04 am

Photo credit: Travis Tveit

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Two local chefs have earned their place on the national stage.

Travis Tveit, head chef at Iron Goat Brewing, took third place at the All American Chef Battle in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening with his sous-chef Teague Tatsch.

The first round of the competition took place in January 2019 in 25 different cities in the country. Tveit won the Spokane competition, which brought him to Vegas.

During the first part of this week’s showdown, Tveit and Tatsch served Korean fried chicken wontons. They took it home with street tacos on the last lap.

“We really did very well and couldn’t be happier with our results,” Tveit said in a message to 4 News Now. “What an honour.”

At Iron Goat Brewing in downtown Spokane, you can try the delicious cuisine yourself. The menu offers everything from charred Brussels sprouts to yellow curry to fig and blue cheese pizza.

