After the craft program has become in its pilot run a program with high demand, it will return to residents of United Mutual – under new conditions.

The Craftsman Task Force has approved the third-party NeighborING service to do the housework.

Neighboring is headed College students from the 24-year-old entrepreneur Josh Mundell of Mission Viejo and its fleet of 150 who are willing to help with the cleaning, organizing, gardening and other household needs.

All hired students have passed background exams that have been further examined by the task force, said United Force CEO Cash Achrekar.

“Everyone can refer to being 18, 19 or 20 years old and needing money,” said Mundell. “The economics between seniors who may have a fixed income, and students creates a win-win situation for everyone.”

Depending on the task, residents can schedule a task online or over the phone at $ 18-26 per hour. For long-term, time-consuming projects, there is the option of proposing a budget in advance.

The program is not operated through Village Management Services and the costs are not covered by evaluations.

In relation to the tasks offered, moving boxes, furniture and electronics are at the top of the list of requirements, said Mundell.

The technological aid enjoys increasing popularity as senior citizens in the digital age and occur frequently request assistance in setting up a new iPhone or the connection of Bluetooth devices.

Some requirements may be more specific to the customer.

A Mundell customer asked a student to transfer her poems to a Word document to preserve her writings. So the hired typist enjoyed free poetry at work.

“It’s really cool to be able to produce these particular compounds,” said Mundell.

Services that require professional help, such as painting, carpentry, electrical work, or plumbing, are not supported through this platform, Achrekar said.

Achrekar noted that a resident’s privilege is to hire someone he wants to have for the job.

“Based on its previous performance (Neighboring) has provided a very good service,” he said.

NeighborING has been reviewed and approved by the task force and has been working with the village’s social services department for a long time.

“Most of these residents have their own solutions. If it does not matter a grandson or daughter or someone else who can help them if these people are not available, (the residents) stuck somehow fixed in the water when they really need help, “Mundell said. “With our service, you can easily hire this grandchild or daughter when you need them most.”

To make an appointment, call 949-322-4923 or visit the NeighborING website at www.startneighboring.com.