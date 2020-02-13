Passengers wearing masks walk outside the Shanghai train station in Shanghai, China Reuters via ANI File Photo

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Beijing / Wuhan: China reported 254 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday – the highest in a single day and twice the previous record high – and increased the death toll to 1,367 when the authorities introduced a new diagnostic method because of fears that it would on the contrary, the crisis is nowhere near slowing down to official projections.

China’s central Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, reported 242 deaths and nearly 15,000 new cases on Wednesday, said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission.

Twelve deaths came from other provinces, including two in Henan and one in Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The total number of deaths from the more than two-month-old virus outbreak reported on Thursday was 1,367. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 59,804, according to health officials from the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The Philippines reported the first death outside of China from the virus. So far, 445 cases from around 26 countries have been reported, including three from India.

Also read: The number of deaths from the coronavirus is 1,017 with 42,708 confirmed cases

Amid growing public anger at coping with the crisis, the ruling Chinese Communist Party replaced two senior officials in Hubei Province, where the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, the provincial capital, in late December.

Xinhua reported that former Mayor of Shanghai, Ying Yong, 61, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, has been appointed Hubei’s new party secretary to replace Jiang Chaoliang.

Wuhan City leader Ma Guoqiang, 56, was replaced by Wang Zhonglin, 57, party secretary of Shandong’s provincial capital, Jinan.

61-year-old Jiang is the top political victim of the virus outbreak.

Officials were cleared today after the two senior health officials in Hubei Province were released earlier this week.

The Hubei Province Health Commission said Wuhan reported 14,840 new cases on Wednesday, including 13,332 “clinically diagnosed cases,” which will be treated as a confirmed calculation method as of Thursday.

The Commission announced that the calculation was adjusted to provide timely standard treatment of confirmed cases to those diagnosed clinically.

Also read: The number of deaths from coronaviruses will worsen in new cases despite the decline

The confirmed cases in the province of Hubei thus rose to 48,206.

While China attributed the sharp rise in numbers to the change in the new calculation method, the increase clearly coincides with the visit of a team of 15 experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) who is currently visiting China.

It is not yet clear whether the WHO team is also reviewing the virus numbers.

State Department spokesman Geng Shuang declined to confirm whether the method of calculating the cases was approved by the WHO team.

At the same time, he told an online press conference that “the advance team is here to discuss specific arrangements for the China-WHO joint mission with the Chinese side.”

“The aim of the joint mission is for experts from both sides to have in-depth communication about the situation and efforts to prevent and control it, and to be able to provide advice for China and other affected countries. I will leave the details to the relevant authorities, he said.

The large increase in cases occurs amid official reports that the cases of coronavirus are declining and normalcy is gradually being restored.

Under pressure to cope with an increasing number of cases, Wuhan health officials began converting dormitories and gyms from city universities to hospitals, raising concerns among foreign students trapped in the city.

In the course of development, foreign students, including those from India and Pakistan, have made desperate requests to their governments to evacuate them immediately.

Three Indian students studying at Hubei University of Chinese Medicine have urged the Indian government for help to evacuate them from there.

India has already evacuated 647 Indian nationals, mostly students from Wuhan and Hubei. Ten Indians were unable to board the two special flights due to fever. Indian officials say there are still 80-100 Indians in the region.

There are currently around 1,000 Pakistani students in Hubei. A number of Pakistani students have complained that their university dormitories are being converted into hospitals with viral patients.

Also read: Isolation, Advice, Paracetamol – How Kerala Treated Coronavirus Patients

A statement from the Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, in which three Indian students were detained, said: “Our university will use the high school as a shelter to accept the confirmed cases.”

The university was not previously on the list, but an official announcement has now been issued to include it, the announcement says.

“Now we have to work together as needed. All of our Wuhan, it’s a “war” period. Hope everyone can understand. And knows the serious situation. We will endeavor to ensure your basic needs. Special period, special way. DON’T GO OUT! Take precautions! Anything or questions, please let us know, ”it said.

China has already built two provisional hospitals with 2,300 beds, converted the auditorium and stadiums into hospitals.

Hundreds of people, supported by prominent academics, are now distributing a rare public petition in which after the death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by the police in December last year for being alerted to the virus on social media, is required to be free of speech.

Also read: According to Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, the corona virus increases the risk of India’s beginning recovery

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message