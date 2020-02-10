Advertisement

The UK Department of Health and Social Affairs declared Monday’s outbreak of the coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat” to public health and strengthened its powers to quarantine people, but stressed that the general risk to the British public “remained moderate”.

“The risk to the public has not changed,” the department announced on Twitter. “This is a legal term that we announced earlier this morning as part of changes to make it easier for health professionals to do their jobs.”

– Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (@DHSCgovuk) February 10, 2020

According to the BBC, a British citizen who was on the first evacuation flight from Wuhan, China – the center of the current outbreak – to Britain was threatened to leave the quarantine and healthcare providers wanted to prevent him from doing so.

“One of the people on a return flight from Wuhan and currently detained in isolation on Merseyside (near Liverpool) is at risk of fleeing,” added BBC political correspondent Iain Watson: “They have these new provisions introduced to try and force him to stay seated. “

The British Foreign Office organized two flights to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan. The evacuees are currently being quarantined at two locations in the UK.

Those on the first flight reportedly signed contracts that, according to the BBC, required them to spend 14 days in isolation after their return. However, these contracts do not give the authorities the authority to prevent them from leaving prematurely because the one man is said to be threatening to do so. The new powers enable the authorities to force people to remain in isolation or to force them into isolation if they are classified as a threat.

Four more cases of the new corona virus were confirmed in the UK on Monday, bringing the total to eight.

According to a study published on Monday by infectious disease specialists at Imperial College, London, who work with the World Health Organization, between 1% and 5% of people infected with the virus outside of China can die from it.

“Our estimates – though subject to great uncertainty due to the limited data available – suggest that the impact of the spreading epidemic could be comparable to the major influenza pandemics of the 20th century,” said the report’s author.

“It is therefore vital that countries around the world continue to work together to accelerate the development and testing of effective therapies and vaccines as quickly as possible.”

