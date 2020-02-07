Advertisement

OTTAWA –

Expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline now costs at least $ 12.6 billion – a three-year-old $ 7.4 billion increase on a finance minister Bill Morneau project insisted that the liberal government intends to sell it back to the private sector and the investments made by taxpayers.

Morneau spoke to reporters in Ottawa and said the costs were “within the reach of the considerations” that the government looked at when it bought the project two summers ago to ensure that it would be built.

“The project will generate $ 1.5 billion in available cash flow once it is completed, meaning it remains commercially viable and, I think, very interesting for the final commercial buyers we are looking for because we do not intend to hands of the government, “he said Friday.

Trans Mountain Corp., the federal company that manages the project, has spent $ 2.5 billion, which requires an additional $ 8.4 billion to complete the work, plus $ 1.7 billion in transportation costs.

Ottawa is also told to reserve an additional $ 600 million to cover unforeseen expenses.

The president of the company said the increase was divided between delays and design changes, such as adding thicker pipes in some areas and improved leak detection facilities. Ian Anderson also said the project is expected to be in service by December 2022.

He said the project today is not what was originally unveiled in 2012, nor when the last cost estimate in 2017 was released by Kinder Morgan, Inc. from Houston. It is also different from what Ottawa had in mind in 2018 when it bought the pipeline for $ 4.5 billion.

At the time, the company said the political risk that the project would never be built was too much to bear and was planning to stop expansion when the liberals came in to buy it, reduce the risk, and make it attractive to another buyer .

Morneau also attributed the price change to changes in safety and design to achieve a higher environmental standard, as well as higher labor costs and consultations with indigenous communities, which he said Ottawa wants to benefit from the project, possibly as a buyer.

If the federal government is now unable to sell the pipeline as planned, the total cost for the federal taxpayers to purchase and build the project would be $ 17.1 billion – a cost that the liberals defended if necessary to Get Canadian oil to new markets outside the United States and use the proceeds to finance a transition to a low-carbon economy.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon suggested that a $ 2 billion backstop promised by the previous provincial NDP government was not on the table.

“We see this as the responsibility of the federal government,” he said. “We are in this situation because of their political failure and we expect them to get the job they promised Albertans.”

Critics have attacked the project’s greenhouse gas emissions and oil leaks and claimed that it will be a money loser due to unproven Asian markets – causing Trans Mountain to fail financially and keep the public in control.

Opposition parties have blamed the liberals for their handling of the energy file and the project itself for the current situation.

“This should be immediately in the hands of the private sector so that no tax dollars are spent to build this pipeline,” said conservative critic Shannon Stubbs about natural resources.

Sven Biggs, climate and energy campaigner for Stand.earth, argued that the total cost could make it impossible for Ottawa to sell it to a new owner, and said it was time to “press and pause the pause button” reconsider whether you still value for the taxpayer. “

The higher capital costs for construction mean a lower valuation of the pipeline when it’s time to sell it, which could lead to a lower return for taxpayers or a loss for Ottawa, said Richard Masson, senior fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of public policy.

He said the cost increase also means higher shipping costs for producers, and a lower payback time for their oil.

“That means less taxable income and fewer royalties. Less cash flow means fewer jobs and investments. So it has that aggravating effect” on the economy, he said.

Anderson said the pipeline will be a money maker “every day through his 20-year contractual period.” He pointed out that 80 percent of the pipeline space is contracted to 13 customers, including producers of domestic oils and sand such as Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., as well as international companies such as Total S.A. and a subsidiary of PetroChina.

Opponents of the pipeline extension have vowed to do everything necessary to stop the project, despite losing a legal challenge to the Federal Appeal Court this week. The four First Nations who lost the court case on Tuesday have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and a shipping terminal in Burnaby, B.C. up to about 890,000 barrels per day of diluted bitumen, lighter crude oils and refined products.

The new democrat MP Peter Julian, who represents a drive in the Burnaby area, said that the liberals should not bank the expansion if they claim to be champions of the environment.

“There is already a pipeline … that would be maintained, but the idea of ​​spending another $ 13 billion on construction if it is extremely controversial makes no sense,” he said.

In a statement, Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said that the project involved “significant long-term benefits” and “substantial adjustments to indigenous communities”.

Chris Bloomer, chief executive of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, said the long road to Trans Mountain construction should help future projects to better go through the regulatory process.

“That will lead to certainty, and timing of things is crucial to initiate and build these projects.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

With files from Lauren Krugel

.

