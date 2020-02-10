Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 04:17 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 4:17 p.m. EST

ALBANY (WSYR-TV) – A STOP DWI crackdown by the New York State Police during the Super Bowl weekend resulted in 122 arrests for driving problems and the issue of more than 8,300 traffic tickets by soldiers.

From Friday, February 1st, until 4:00 a.m. on Monday, February 4th, the state police stepped up patrols and conducted sobriety checks to “… deter, identify, and arrest disabled drivers.”

The state police not only looked for drunk and disabled drivers, but also aimed at fast and aggressive driving.

The violations that occurred during the raid included:

Speeding exceeded – 2,841

Distracted driving – 183

Seat Belt Violations – 201

Move Over The Law – 102

The special patrols were funded by grants from the Governor’s Road Safety Committee. There have also been raids by local law enforcement agencies across the state.

