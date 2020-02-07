Advertisement

The This Is Us fandom is not always a trusted group – and not without reason. Early on, the NBC drama killed Randall’s newly reunited biological father (William K. Brown), William (Ron Cephas Jones). Then in the second season, fans saw Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) appear horribly dead on the screen. Now, far into This Is Us season 4, viewers are always concerned about who will die next. Given all the flash forwards, it’s no surprise that viewers are constantly theorizing which characters won’t make it in the future. But maker Dan Fogelman recently revealed that fans don’t have to worry about the death of one character. And to be honest it is a relief.

Dan Fogelman reveals that “This Is Us” will not kill Annie Pearson

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXu_Py6gydc (/ embed)

When he spoke to the Los Angeles Times in January 2020, Fogelman – along with fellow showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker – delved into the creation of all twists for which This Is Us is known. During the interview, the maker revealed that the writers consciously make choices to help advance the story by “mapping things.” That said, they cannot always anticipate which details viewers will pay attention to.

Advertisement

“People wonder what it means that Kate (Chrissy Metz) signed her name Kate Pearson in the closing moments,” said Aptaker. “We also thought it was much clearer that there was a gap between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall. But people extrapolated that maybe something bigger is going on with Randall and the whole family. “

He added: “And when someone is not in a scene, viewers always wonder if the character is dead.”

Faithe Herman as Annie, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Eris Baker as Tess in “This Is Us” | Ron Batzdorff / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Of course some fans remember that level of concern after following this This Is Us flash-forward. The scenes are set in the distant – not disclosed – future. Signs such as Randall, Kevin, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and an adult Tess (Iantha Richardson) are shown or mentioned. However, the status of characters such as Kate, Miguel (John Huertas), Deja (Lyric Ross) and Annie (Faithe C. Herman) has yet to be confirmed.

After the final of This Is Us season 3, Aptaker showed that viewers should not worry too much about the whereabouts of Annie and Deja.

“You should ask yourself where they are, but don’t fear the worst,” Aptaker told TVLine. “I hope people know our show (well) enough to know that we are not just going to kill little girls.”

In the interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fogelman confirmed that Annie is safe and that This Is Us will not end with the character’s death.

“People constantly think that Annie is dead,” said Fogelman. “Like boys, we don’t kill Annie.”

How does ‘This Is Us’ end?

For now This Is Us has been extended up to and including season 6. The NBC series can be extended for more episodes along the line. However, the writers seem to have an idea of ​​where the story will ultimately end.

“We have always known the plan for the show because we don’t have 15 seasons,” Fogelman said. “If you know where you are going, you just play with time. It feels like a page turner because by the time we are done we tell the story of a family over the course of 80 years. And so all our families can go on seem really interesting that way. “

The creator of the series then explained that although we have not all experienced the trauma of what happened to Jack, This This Us is filled with elements that everyone will experience in his life.

“If you had divided that whole story into different chapters and confused all the pieces, it would have made the stories of your family a mystery,” Fogelman said. “That’s all we’ve done here. It’s not like we’re telling a murder mystery.”

Since the first day, This Is Us has shocked fans with twists and turns and incredible moments. But as Fogelman said, it’s not that incredible. The NBC series tells the story of a family. And just like any other, there will be drama along the way. Of course we are still wary of a great death in the future. But it’s nice to know that the writers have a plan – and the plan doesn’t seem to include a death that would be completely out of the field.

Read more: The real reason why Halsey wanted BTS ‘Suga to work together on her new album will send shivers down your spine

Advertisement