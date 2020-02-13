Crew members on board a ship operated by Carnival’s Princess Cruises and quarantined off the coast of Japan for a coronavirus outbreak on the ship are given a longer vacation after completing their ordeal.

More than 1,000 workers on the ship have looked after 2,666 passengers on the Diamond Princess since it was quarantined 11 days ago. The virus was diagnosed in at least 174 people on the cruise.

“Princess Cruises has offered the Diamond Princess crew two months of paid free time. We will also process their flights to return home and their work will be protected to return for another contract,” a spokesman told CBS MoneyWatch in an E -Mail.

Coronavirus is concerned about international cruise ships

The cruise operator also offers Diamond Princess passengers a free cruise and a full refund for the current excursion, including coverage of onshore travel costs and tips paid to employees.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since the beginning of last week after the virus was discovered in a former passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong last month. Subject to unexpected developments, the block is to be lifted from February 19 to 14 after the isolation phase begins.

Outside of China, where the coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people and made another 45,500 sick, the diamond princess has the largest group of cases.

The list of confirmed virus cases on the ship includes at least 10 crew members. According to Japanese health authorities, the company has tested almost 500 of the 3,711 passengers and crew on the ship so far. More are to be checked in the coming days. According to the company, at least 20 of these cases affect US citizens.

Carnival, the owner of Princess Cruises, has stopped operating ports in China and is now canceling trips to other parts of Asia due to the epidemic. On Wednesday, Carnival announced that the outbreak could impact its 2020 earnings by up to 65 cents a share if operations in Asia have to be stopped by April.

“Because of the corona virus, the company believes the impact on its worldwide bookings and canceled trips will have a significant impact on financial results, which was not expected in the company’s earnings forecasts for 2020,” said Carnival.