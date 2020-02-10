Advertisement

Photo: Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia were guest speakers at the 68th annual United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington last week. Their Royal Highnesses have attended the National Prayer Breakfast for many years.

They were invited by members of the Congress of the United States of America. Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine took this opportunity to establish new contacts and at the same time promote Serbia and its people.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in 2020. Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade.

The traditional National Prayer Breakfast is attended by the president of the United States of America and other members of the national leaders of the executive, judicial and legislative departments of the United States.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2018 with former Secretary of State John Kerry of the United States. Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade.

The origins of the National Prayer Breakfast can be traced back to prayer groups with business and social leaders in Seattle, organized by the Norwegian-born methodist Abraham Vereide in the 1930s. In 1905 Vereide emigrated from Norway to the United States. The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February.

The event consists of a series of meetings, lunches and dinners. Breakfast is usually attended by around 3500 guests, including international guests from more than 100 countries. It is hosted by members of the United States Congress and is organized on their behalf by The Fellowship Foundation, a Christian organization. It is designed as a forum for the political, social and business elite to come together and pray together.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2019 with speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade.

Crown prince Alexander and crown princess Katherine of Serbia have dedicated their lives to raising living standards with special attention to children, the sick and the most vulnerable. If you want to read more, you can do it here.

In 1993, Crown Princess Katherine founded the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, which currently has offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London and Athens. This organization works with the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation to raise money for medical equipment delivered to various hospitals in Serbia.

