The Crown gives us another glimpse of Princess Diana, played by newcomer Doppelgänger Emma Corrin. During the weekend, the Manchester actor was spotted while filming a fourth-season episode of the Netflix series, dressed in a pink, green and yellow houndstooth skirt suit. This will come as no surprise, given that paparazzi images of Corrin were previously published in Diana Drag – but the 24-year-old star is very similar to the deceased princess.

According to the Manchester Evening News, The Crown was in town to film scenes that replicate Princess Diana ‘s visit to New York City in 1989, with Manchester in the American city. Ahhh, TV magic! Just like Corrin, Manchester provides a surprisingly convincing victim, largely thanks to a number of strategically placed thick yellow cabs. Princess Di was in the city for three days in February of that year, without her first overseas visit Princess Charles in tow.

While he was in town, the royal unit visited the children’s AIDS department at Harlem Hospital and FAO Schwarz, the now-defunct toy store. She would return a handful of times before her death in 1997, occasionally for glamorous events such as the CFDA Awards and the Met Gala, but also for more serious events – such as her visit to a sick mother Teresa, who lived in a monastery in the Bronx.

Corrin was cast as Princess Diana last April, somewhat removed from the darkness. “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she said in a statement at the time. “Get the chance to explore her Peter MorganWriting is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do it justice! “

The introduction of Diana in the series is one of the most anticipated features of the coming season. It will hopefully be a boost for the show, which recently spent its third season on muddy praise. The Crown missed a lot of the excitement around the first two seasons, criticized by some for a scattered timeline and the focus on fabricated events rather than real ones, such as Prince PhilipThe invented unveiling of the moon landing. A storyline from Princess Diana has since become something fans have been waiting for since The Crown was first announced. Hopefully it will deliver.

