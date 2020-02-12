Chase JohnsonThe senior in cinema and television art at Cal State Fullerton was recently awarded the Anne V. Coates Student Award by the American Cinema Editors for his talent as a film editor. Johnson took first place in the national ACE Student Editing Competition with an edited scene from the Nashville TV show.

Johnson’s work was selected from a pool of nearly 70 submissions from the United States and the United Kingdom. “Just being nominated was like a dream come true, but actually winning is surreal and overwhelming,” he said.

For the competition, ACE provided raw material and a lined script with which the applicants had to work on an entire scene.

In discussing his approach, Johnson explained that signs of high-quality editing match action cuts that create a sense of continuity in the scene and use of reaction footage. “It’s important to show how characters react to each other, rather than just accessing them when they’re having a dialog or doing something.”

“Sound is as important as graphics. I think all of the work that I have put into the overall sound design of the scene has helped me to stand out,” he said.

Johnson said he had a passion for film and television all his life, but said that courses such as “Video Production I” and “Film and Video Editing” at CSUF had given him the skills necessary for a career in the field. After the last course with Gordon Winiemko, a lecturer in cinema and television art, Johnson knew that he wanted to become an editor.

“I applied everything he taught me to the scene I edited for the competition,” he said.

Winiemko was not surprised that Chase won the competition.

“He showed talent right at the beginning of the editing course in the last semester. In his very first job, he learned the basic properties of editing, such as rhythm and tempo and the flow of the cuts, and he did it really well. Someone who can grasp these characteristics has what it takes to be a good editor, ”said Winiemko.

Johnson accepted his honor – the first ACE award for Cal State Fullerton – along with the winners of “Parasite” and “Joker” at the annual ACE Eddie Awards ceremony on January 17th at the Beverly Hilton.

After graduating in May, he hopes to be able to apply for the ACE postgraduate internship as an editorial assistant.

John Sanders from left, assistant professor of mechanical engineering who prepared the students in the weeks leading up to the competition, congratulates James Barnett, Patrick Babb and Mitchell Kitazumi on their award-winning roller coaster design. (Courtesy of Cal State Fullerton)

The students created a 3D computer rendering of a four-seat roller coaster in the form of an aerodynamic aircraft nose. (Photo courtesy of Ccal State Fullerton)

Roller coaster design wins award

Buckle up, thrill seekers. With its unexpected tight turns, breathtaking slumps, and steep slopes that are expected to take about 20 seconds, an almost 100-foot roller coast designed by a team of mechanical engineering students from Cal State Fullerton won a silver medal in an international college competition.

students Patrick Babb, James Barnett and Mitchell Kitazumi designed the adrenaline-inducing thrill ride for the university physics competition sponsored by the American Physical Society and the American Astronomical Society. More than 300 college teams from the United States, Canada, China, India, Mexico, Russia and countries in Europe and South America participated in the competition.

The Titan team received a silver medal for its design and, according to the organizers of the competition, was one of the top 20 percent of competitors worldwide. The team was recently informed of its victory in the November competition. On a weekend in November, teams of up to three students from universities around the world had only 48 hours to solve one of two challenging open physics problems and to submit a formal report on their solution, John Sanders said Assistant professor of mechanical engineering, who prepared the team in the weeks before the competition.

The team chose the roller coaster design and put the physical and technical principles into practice. The biggest challenge for the students was to determine the exact features of the design while complying with the competition guidelines, Babb noted.

By writing a user-defined computer code, the students simulated the roller coaster’s movement along each section of the route, taking into account gravity, friction and air resistance. The code helped determine how long the trip would take and how much energy would be lost on the way, Sanders explained. The team also created a 3D computer rendering of a four-seat roller coaster in the form of an aerodynamic aircraft nose.

“This work highlights the importance of considering drag and friction when designing roller coasters,” said Babb, who is pursuing a career in aerospace engineering. “To simulate these effects, we used numerical analysis – the use of calculations to solve complex math problems.”

The students’ roller coaster design begins with a seven-story climb. Once at the top, the car accelerates down a steep slope before driving over a hill, making the passengers feel weightless. After this hill, passengers feel four times gravity due to a second drop, Babb explained. The passengers then go through a winding curve in which they experience lateral G-force, followed by an unexpected drop.

“The focus of our project was to design a roller coaster ride that was exciting, yet safe,” said Babb, adding that the team carefully followed industry standards when creating the ride design.