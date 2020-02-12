Advertisement

CyberArk software (CYBR) – Get Report stocks fell after the security software provider’s earnings forecast for the year fell short of expectations.

Israeli company Petach Tikva expects adjusted earnings from 35 cents to 41 cents per share for the first quarter, compared to an average analyst forecast of 56 cents, according to a Bloomberg-derived survey.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $ 2.26 to $ 2.38 for the full year 2020, compared to an analyst forecast of $ 2.75.

According to Bloomberg, CyberArk expects sales of $ 106-110 million in the first quarter, compared to an analyst estimate of $ 113 million.

The company forecast sales of $ 511 to $ 519 million for 2020 as a whole, exceeding analysts’ forecast of $ 509.9 million.

CyberArk’s fourth quarter earnings also exceeded analysts’ expectations. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were 97 cents after 89 cents in the previous year and, according to Bloomberg, exceeded the analysts’ forecast of 80 cents.

Fourth quarter sales were $ 129.7 million, up 19% year over year and ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $ 126.2 million.

Udi Mokady, CEO of CyberArk, said in a statement that the fourth quarter ended a year of strong growth “driven by disciplined investments”. The company had nearly 300 new customers in the quarter.

Most recently, CyberArk stock was trading at $ 120.54, down 13%. The price drop on Wednesday reflects the increase in the share last year by a third. This corresponds to an increase of 25% for the S&P 500 index during this period.

