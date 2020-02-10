Advertisement

BEIJING >> The daily number of deaths in China from the new virus is the top 100 for the first time, with more than 1,000 recorded total deaths, the health ministry announced Tuesday because the spread of the infection shows few signs of decrease and at the same time increasingly higher costs.

Although more offices and stores have been reopened in China after the extended pause of the Lunar New Year, many people seem to be staying at home. Public health authorities are watching closely to see if employees returning to cities and resuming businesses are exacerbating the spread of the virus.

Another 108 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update. That raised the total to 1,016 deaths, far beyond the toll of the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that comes from the same coronavirus family as the current deadly pathogen.

Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been healed and released from the hospital.

The persistent nature of the outbreak diminishes the optimism that the nearly quarantine of around 60 million people and other disease control measures may work.

In the meantime, Britain declared the virus a “serious and immediate threat to public health” and said it would detain infected people with violence if necessary. France tested dozens of children and their parents after five British tourists had contracted the virus in a ski resort.

The Director General of the World Health Organization said the agency still cannot predict where the outbreak is going, but he believes there is still a possibility to contain it.

“In the last few days we have seen some cases of forwarding people without travel history to China, such as those reported yesterday in France and the UK today,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The detection of the small number of cases may be the spark that becomes a larger fire, but for now it is only a spark.”

There were few signs of activity in Beijing. The wide avenues of the capital were largely traffic-free and thousands of rental bicycles stood in long lines with hardly any customers. Tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City remained closed, as did schools, and many people worked from home, hoping to avoid crowds.

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to go back to the office.

“We just need to have a little more sense of self-protection,” Ke said. “Life goes on anyway. Why do we stop going outside or just stop working because of the fear of illness? We can’t do that. “

The shops and restaurants that opened did not find many customers.

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing the stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables and shoppers wore face masks.

“The number of customers has fallen considerably here, perhaps by more than half,” says Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see many people coming in orders, so we are slowly busy again.”

The Beijing city council told residential connections in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever, and record their identity. The government also warned people to strictly abide by regulations that make it compulsory to wear masks in public and avoid group activities.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Of these, 135 are from a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering testing everyone who stays on board the 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, forcing them to stay on board until the results are available.

Britain issued the “threatening threat” statement after a British man who entered the virus in Singapore in January appeared to be connected with several other confirmed cases in Europe. Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French mountain village of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the British man.

Jerome Salomon, head of France’s national health agency, said 61 people, including the boy’s schoolmates, were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

