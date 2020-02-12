Comedians Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr., correspondents for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, share an office in the Midtown building of the Comedy Central Show. And they have no intention of giving it up.

“I don’t want to be alone in the building. I like the creative energy. We have left correspondents – Jessica Williams, Hasan Minhaj – and there is always the ‘hey, one of you want to take over the office and we’ you want the new person here reinbringen? ‘ And we say, “No, no, we’re good together,” “Wood said to CBS News representative Jamie Wax on the podcast” CBS This Morning. “

Chieng agreed, saying, “Working together is one of the great joys of working on a show like The Daily Show.”

“Standup comedy is a solo sport where you spend a lot of time alone with your own thoughts,” he said. “It’s nice to have someone you can share ideas with every day, who understands exactly where you’re from and what you’re trying to do.”

Roy Wood Jr. (left) and Ronny Chieng (right) are correspondents for “The Daily Show”.

Comedy Central

They have also learned a lot from each other in the past five years.

“(Roys) still teaches me every day like, ‘This is America. This is also black America. Here they cross. Things get weird here.’ Because I had no idea, “said Chieng. “He shows me WorldStar; he explains what Waffle House is and why there are so many fights there.”

Wood has two Comedy Central specials – “Father Figure” and “No One Loves You” – and Chieng’s Netflix special “Asian Comedian Destroys America!” debuted last December.

Bringing your stand-up career into line with The Daily Show’s challenging grind can be challenging, but Wood said one makes the other better.

“The challenge with the show is, especially with all of these other political satire shows, to find out what’s the only thing on this topic that no one else will say what we can say?” Wood said. “And if you nail that, oh man, that’s a good feeling. It’ll bleed into your standup. My standup got better than I was on ‘The Daily Show’ because now it’s’ oh if we are If I don’t do it on a show, I can try to do it with my comedy. ‘”

Wood compared comedy to journalism and said, “You either report who you are or you report how you feel.”

Chieng said that “The Daily Show” wants to be a platform for comedy, but also “has a focus that comes from a place of news and truth”. “Ultimately, there is fidelity to the joke. But if you have that kind of consideration, what are you trying to say with this joke? We don’t just make fun of things just because we can,” said Chieng.

However, Wood also highlighted the complexity of having everyone have a voice online.

“The problem is that for some people, the truth has become this amorphous thing where the truth used to be concrete. Now the truth is Jell-O – a bit more flexible. We are in a room where people are much more vocal I don’t think people are more upset. I just think there are more ways to hear people complain, “he said. “Twenty years ago, when you were angry about something, you had to write a letter to the editor of the newspaper and wait patiently to see if they printed it. And then nobody answered. You really had to make an effort. Now you can You just scream on the Internet and start your day off right. ”

That’s why Chieng says that he focuses on his work rather than what people say.

“My whole thing is that I just want to do things. I want to spend more time doing things than doing things or other people’s opinions doing things,” said Chieng.

Comedy Central is part of ViacomCBS.