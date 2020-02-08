Advertisement

The day after the sub-inspector of the Delhi police, Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was shot dead when she returned home from her job in the Rohini region of the national capital, her colleague Deepanshu Rathee, 26, was found dead in his car on the national road Number 1 near the Barhi industrial area in the Sonepat district on Saturday morning.

A police officer in Sonepat said the police received a call saying that a man had been killed in a car. “When Deepanshu arrived there, a sub inspector of the Delhi Police was found dead with a bullet wound in the head. His revolver was also recovered from the car, ”he said.

According to police sources, Deepanshu is said to have shot himself after killing Preeti, who belonged to Rohtak.

Deepanshu lived in the village of Lakhan Majra in the Rohtak district before moving to Sonepat two years ago.

Both Deepanshu and Preeti were hired as sub-inspectors to the Delhi police in 2018.

Deepanshu’s father, Dayanand Rathee, had withdrawn from the Haryana police force and Preeti’s father had served as an inspector with the Railway Protection Force.

“Sub-inspector Deepanshu Rathee had not gone to work on Friday evening. We have information that they were both good friends, but there have been differences in their wedding plans for the past few months. Deepanshu and his father had visited Preeti’s house in Rohtak about two months ago with the marriage proposal. Preeti’s father Rajbir Ahlawat had told them that he could not accept the proposal without his daughter’s approval. We are contacting the Delhi police to resolve the case, ”said the police officer.

Preeti’s father refused to speak to the media.

One case was registered in accordance with section 174 StPO.

