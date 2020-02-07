Advertisement

Two more charter flights with about 300 American evacuees from the city, which is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, went to the United States on Friday morning as the death toll from the disease went towards 640.

All but two of the 638 confirmed deaths occurred in mainland China. One person died in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. Worldwide, more than 31,000 people are infected with the virus, the vast majority of them in China. As of Friday morning, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and three Americans out of 41 sick people picked up by a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

In the midst of a growing backlash from the Chinese public, the country’s ruling Communist Party has announced an investigation into the apparent extinction of at least one doctor who two months before the new illness wanted to warn his colleagues that a virus has spread to Wuhan City has even been identified. This doctor died after infecting himself with the virus.

However, with Beijing pledging to “fully investigate the relevant issues raised by the public,” and although it was admitted earlier this week that there were “shortcomings and shortcomings” in its initial response, China remains above those tackled by other countries Measures concerned to stop the virus from spreading.

A provisional memorial to Li Wenliang, a doctor who warned early about the onset of the corona virus, was seen at Wuhan Central Hospital in Hubei Province, China, on February 7 after Li died of the virus in 2020.

STRINGER / REUTERS

