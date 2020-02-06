The decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave Prince Charles exactly what he wanted

Advertisement

It seems that in recent weeks, everything everyone can talk about is Prince Harry and Meghan, the decision of the Duchess of Sussex to give up their role as senior royals. The announcement came as a shock, and there are still many details of “Megxit” that have not yet been worked out.

Fans definitely have questions, and we can only imagine that the answers will be revealed as time goes on. Everyone was almost blind to the fact that Meghan and Prince Harry have resigned from their royal duties, and we cannot help but wonder what the members of the royal family are discussing privately.

Queen Elizabeth did make a statement about her grandson and his wife, in which she said she supports what they have decided to do and that she will always take care of them as beloved relatives. Although we have not heard much from Prince Charles about “Megxit,” there is certainly a conversation about how Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision gave the future king exactly what he wanted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do what makes them happy

Everyone knows that Prince Harry and Meghan were unhappy with royal life. The couple desperately wanted privacy and the intense media research they had been dealing with for several years gave them anything but that.

At one point it got so bad that Prince Harry took the unexpected step of making a statement expressing concern about Meghan’s safety. They have exerted so much pressure, and we cannot even imagine how it must have affected them.

Now that Meghan and Prince Harry have decided to divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom, fans are sure they are doing what makes them happy. By taking a step back, they can hopefully have the privacy they need and deserve and can spend more time with each other and Baby Archie from the spotlight of royal life.

It will be great to see Meghan and Prince Harry in their new roles, enjoying the new life they have been looking forward to for some time.

Prince Charles wanted to reduce the number of working royals

Roles within the royal family can be a little confusing. There are quite a few people in the family, but they are not all considered ‘working royals’.

So what is a working royal? It is someone who performs official duties and assignments on behalf of the queen. Other family members, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have a regular job.

According to New Idea, Prince Charles, who is standing next to the throne, had hoped to actually reduce the number of working royals. This decision came fairly recently and he was only talking about himself and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – and his sons and their wives – as the only working royals.

As such, the only family members who are entitled to a salary from the Sovereign Grant.

The decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave Prince Charles exactly what he wanted

Although many people think that the royal family is disappointed that Meghan and Prince Harry have decided to leave, it seems that they have given Prince Charles exactly what he wanted. Because he wanted to cut back, their departure should make him happy in a certain way.

Although no one knows what is being said behind closed doors, we can imagine that the resignation of Meghan and Prince Harry can be a good thing for Prince Charles. Although it will be difficult for fans to see them step back as long as they are happy, the decision was right for them.

