Differences in the affidavits submitted by Karnataka Minister Anand Singh in 2018 and 2019

Bangalore: Did newly appointed Forestry Minister Anand Singh hide his criminal record from the election commission when he submitted his nomination for the by-election in December?

In the by-election, he and ten other defectors who had helped the BJP to overthrow the coalition government of the JD (S) Congress were re-elected.

If a comparison is made between the affidavit that Anand Singh submitted for the 2018 general election – when he ran as a congressional candidate from Vijayanagar (Hospet) – and his documentation for the post-election in December 2019, it is obvious that he this has not disclosed details of at least 15 cases.

He was acquitted in one case between 2018 and 2019.

In the affidavit filed in 2018, Anand Singh mentioned that 16 criminal cases were pending against him, mainly due to forest attacks, illegal mining and the disappearance of a mine confiscated from the port of Belikeri near Karwar.

While most cases were submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Lokayukta and the Forest Service, some, including the case of iron ore disappearance from Belikeri, were submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shortly after his resignation as MLA of Congress, Anand Singh was acquitted by the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru in a case involving the alleged export of 1.3 lakh tons of confiscated iron ore from the port of Belikeri. The CBI filed the indictment in this case in 2017, and Judge Ramachandra D Huddar cited lack of evidence in his acquittal.

However, when Singh submitted his nomination papers for the by-election in December 2019, the column in the affidavit against criminal cases was left blank. When the media asked him about the pending cases against him, he dismissed them and said the cases were minor, such as “traffic offenses.” He added that he came from a mining family and there are likely to be ever smaller cases against miners that should not be taken seriously.

congress on the offensive

The Congress party interviewed the BJP because it named Anand Singh Minister of Forests despite several mining cases against him. Congress chairman Randeep Singh Surjewala said while the Supreme Court had instructed the parties to upload details of pending criminal cases against polling candidates, the policy had already been torn to pieces by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modiji and BJP are back to save the Ballari gang! SC says give reasons for giving tickets to spoiled Netas or contempt! Modiji says that corrupt Netas are not just MLAs, but ministerial ministers who have already been looted. Surjewala tweeted.

