The defender of St. Louis, Jay Bouwmeester, collapsed on the bench during the break during the first period, causing the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Teammates immediately called in medical help after Bouwmeester fell with 7:50 in the first period.

Bouwmeester seemed to grab a glass of water when he started to fall. Emergency medical staff rushed to the Blues bank.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken off the couch. Both teams then went back to their changing rooms and the game was canceled a few minutes later at 1.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has been known all along for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and in 2014 won an Olympic gold medal with Canada.

Bouwmeester skated this season in his 57th game, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and registering 5:34 ice time in the game.

Coming from Edmonton, Bouwmeester was a junior hockey star and in 2002 became third by the Florida Panthers. He played for Florida, Calgary and St. Louis.

The Blues signed the veteran defender in April for a deal of $ 3.25 million a year before this season.

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game will be postponed and made up for later. The Ducks and Blues thanks for your understanding.

